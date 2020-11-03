BARTLETT — A record turnout went to the polls in “the greatest little town on Earth” on Tuesday, with Bartlett showing its support for incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) in the race for the Carroll County District 1I state representative seat.
Burroughs narrowly edged challenger Ray Gilmore (R-Bartlett), who was making his debut in the political arena. In the closest race on the ballot, Burroughs topped Gilmore 1,095 to 1,045 in their hometown.
District 1 covers Jackson and Hart’s Location along with Bartlett.
Gilmore won Hart’s Location 21-20. Jackson's results were not available by press time.
Burroughs said she was thrilled to win Bartlett, and with Jackson leaning heavily Democratic, looked set to claim a second term in Concord.
“Fifty votes, that’s the exact amount I won Bartlett by in 2018,” Burroughs said, referring to her unseating of longtime state Rep. Gene Chandler.
She added, “Ray worked really hard.”
Reached Tuesday night, Gilmore didn’t see Jackson going his way.
“I needed to swing Bartlett by 200 votes in my mind,” he said. “If I flip Jackson, I’ll be amazed.”
He added: “I was the third highest contested Republican on the ballot in the year of (President Donald) Trump. I was a rookie who gave it all I had. I’m proud of the race I ran.”
In Bartlett, which had 2,700 voters on the checklist, a whopping 2,195 people cast ballots, with 950 of them being by absentee ballot.
In the presidential race in Bartlett, Democrat Joe Biden topped Trump 1,374 to 773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.