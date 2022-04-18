CONCORD — After a brief discussion, a House committee voted overwhelmingly that SB 249 needs more study, which was what some local state representatives had asked for.
The bill, called “Prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals,” was before the House Municipal and County Government committee on Monday, after taking comment April 7, drawing many residents from the Mount Washington Valley.
The bill’s prime sponsors are state Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) and members of the commerce committee, which includes Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
Reached Monday, Bradley said: “Based on what people told me, I’m not surprised. The debate in theLlegislature is likely over. so we will see what happens in Court.”
Bradley said a representative could try and take the bill out of interim study but he said since the vote was 17-2 vote means that’s unlikely to happen.
SB 249, which passed in the Senate in February, would prohibit towns from banning STRs by zoning. It adds that towns could regulate STRs with ordinances regarding parking, noise, sanitation, health and safety. Towns may also require STRs to be registered and inspected.
Committee members Monday added an amendment from State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) to exempt Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, which is in court saying that STRs there must be owner-occupied.
Umberger and Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) both called for the bill to be placed in interim study. Evidently, the committee listened and voted 17-2 to do so.
‘That’s what I wanted,” said Umberger by phone Monday.
Burroughs, reached by phone, said the subcommittee might recommend the bill be amended or killed, and said she doesn’t think the bill would pass into law as written. Burroughs said the main issue with the bill is it would prohibit towns from banning STRs.
“I think that’s a good outcome and we will see what happens,” said Burroughs.
The committee’s vote on SB 249 and other bills is viewable on YouTube.
Burroughs and Umberger explained to the Sun Monday what interim study means. They said a subcommittee of the Municipal and County Affairs Committee will study the bill and report back in November what should be done with it next year.
After the vote, committee chair Tom Dolan (R-Londonderry) told panel members the bill would go on the House consent calendar but any lawmaker can pull it off.
Unless that happens, the House would likely vote the bill to be studied without debate. if it’s pulled off the consent calendar, then lawmakers can debate it. Umberger said the House would probably take it up May 5 or 12.
Other members of the Municipal and County Government Committee are Vice Chair Tony Piemonte (R-Sandown), Clerk John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Richard Tripp (R-Derry), Joseph Guthrie (R-Hampstead), Richard Lascelles (R-Litchfield), Everett McBride (R-Salem), Charles Melvin (R-Newton), Paul Ayer (R-Raymond) and Diane Pauer (R-Brookline).
Also, Jim Maggiore (D-North Hampton), Susan Treleaven (D-Dover), Julie Gilman (D-Exeter), Laurel Stavis (D-West Lebanon), Latha Mangipudi (D-Nashua), Ivy Vann (D-Peterborough), Patrica Klee (D-Nashua), Eric Gallager (D-Concord) and Rosemarie Rung (D-Merrimack).
Tripp made the motion to place the bill in interim study. Klee and Rung voted against the motion.
“I think this bill has merit, but I don’t think it’s ready for prime time,” said Tripp. “The idea of sprinkling Airbnbs or and whatever in residential zoned areas in towns is not a good idea, in my mind, because you have people that have established home, and have certain expectations of how the area’s going to be.”
Mangipudi said emails of opposition literally filled her email inbox.
Pauer said she supported the concept of the bill but said there needs to be a “framework” for how STRs can exist in a community.
Klee, who voted no, said she didn’t like that the bill would force towns to accept STRs. She felt there was so much wrong with it that perhaps lawmakers should start over.
“I believe it infringes on the decisions that municipalities should have for local control,” said Rung. “As far as the interim study goes, I’m not going to support interim study, because I’ll only vote for interim study if I want to give up some of my summer to serve on that committee. And I’m not willing to for this bill.”
The Sun also reached out for comment to the Mt. Washington Valley Association For Responsible Vacation Rentals. President David Cavanaugh, in a statement Monday, referred to the Conway Selectmen’s New Hampshire Supreme Court appeal of a case the town brought against a short-term rental owner. As of now, whether or not STRs are allowed is based on every town and city’s zoning ordinances. Many where written long before STRs became common.
“We are upset that a bill that received overwhelming bipartisan approval in the Senate, was referred to an interim study to be discussed later in 2022, by the House Committe,” he said.
“The House has chosen to let the courts decide this issue instead of legislating a compromise that would give towns the local control to regulate.” said Cavanaugh,
“The MWVARVR is confident that we will win at the Supreme Court in the Conway appeal, just like we did in Superior Court.” said Cavanaugh.
