CONWAY — Memorial Hospital operations Tuesday were disrupted briefly by what appeared to be a possible bomb but turned out to be trash that had been left in the parking lot.
Hospital spokesperson Tim Kershner said a vendor noticed a large glass jug with wires sticking out of it at about noon in the main parking lot in front of the North Conway hospital and told a security person.
Officials called the Conway Fire Department and police.
Investigators examined the object and determined it wasn't a bomb.
“There’s no doubt it was a suspicious-looking item that was left behind,” Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei said Tuesday afternoon, adding, “We praise the person who noticed it and brought it to security up there.”
Mattei said the jug is similar to the 5-gallon plastic jugs that are used today in water coolers but is very old and made of glass and with a spring pressure relief valve and cable wires inside.
During the investigation, which took about a half-hour, Kershner said hospital employees kept patients inside for their safety, but he believed few patients were inconvenienced.
He said said "access to the hospital was affected but not interrupted" by the incident.
“Our patient safety was our top priority throughout this so we did keep some patients inside,” he said.
Mattei said police don’t get many calls about suspicious packages, but they do get more when things are happening elsewhere in the country and people are on a high state of alert.
“You know, see something, say something,” he said. Sometimes, he said it is just a case of people accidentally leaving something behind but it is worth checking if a package is suspicious.
Kershner said, “I’m glad we took it seriously to at least have it checked out because there are times that these things don’t look dangerous and they actually are."
By mid-afternoon, Mattei said officers had identified the person who left the item behind. They were investigating the matter as possible illegal dumping but had determined that there was no intention of making a bomb threat.
