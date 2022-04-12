CONWAY — Chances are you may not recognize any of the Conway Police Department’s dispatchers, but if they spoke, you’d probably recognize their voices. These are the unsung heroes in our communities — the calm voice on the other end of the phone when people are often in their most dire moments and need immediate help.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week runs through this Saturday. First created by dispatcher Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California in 1981 and then proclaimed by President Bill Clinton in 1994 to set the second week of April as NPSTW.
“If you were to ask the average person ‘what does an emergency dispatcher do’ they would most likely say things like ‘answer the phone,’ ‘send the police to calls’ and ‘dispatch the fire department,’ said Joanne MacKenzie, the dispatch supervisor at Conway PD. “All are true, but what is not known, widely misunderstood and almost always unrecognized is an emergency public safety dispatcher is as much of a first responder as the officer, fire personnel and emergency medical technician (EMT) that arrive on the scene of an emergency to render aid.”
She added: “The dispatcher answers the call, asks the appropriate questions to gain insight on what exactly is going on, establishes scene safety for the responders and the public by giving pre-arrival instructions and, simultaneously mind you, sends the appropriate response for the situation. All of this makes the dispatcher the first person on the scene.”
MacKenzie, who has been in the “hot seat” at the Conway Police Station since August of 1997, said the town has seven full-time dispatch positions, with one currently vacant but in the process of being filled. MacKenzie, who was promoted to supervisor in January 2014, is joined in the dispatch center by Roberta Roth, who has been with the department since June 2006, after relocating from Michigan and brings 14 years of dispatching experience from Shelby Township Police Department. Stephanie Pacetti was hired in December 2017, Gwynn McGinley in August 2020, Nora Ross-Fitzgibbons in July 2021 and Alexis Franco in August 2021.
“Our dispatchers play a vital role in the overall success of not only the Conway Police Department but also our five fire departments and two ambulance services,” said Chief Chris Mattei. “The dispatcher is often the first person to have contact with an individual in need of emergency services. An experienced and well-trained dispatcher needs to be able to effectively and efficiently gather all relevant information from individuals who are oftentimes distraught and having trouble articulating their immediate needs.”
He added: “The dispatcher then must process the information provided, decide what services may be needed and then systematically get those services deployed to the scene. This all happens in a matter of seconds, so the successful dispatcher needs to be organized, can multi-task during highly stressful situations and work at a high level of efficiency. As a resident of Conway and the Chief of Police, I am extremely grateful for the compassionate and highly skilled members of the Conway Police Department Dispatch Center. Without them, the residents of Conway would be at much greater risk during emergency situations."
MacKenzie had just finished college at the University of Maine in Presque Isle and returned back to the Mount Washington Valley and working at the Toy Chest in North Conway when something caught her eye in the paper.
“I saw the ad for the position in The Conway Daily Sun and was immediately drawn to the prospect of being the person behind the scenes, sending the police, fire and ambulances where they needed to go,” she recalled. “I never had any interaction with the police before and had no idea what the job would be like, but just knew I wanted to be a part of it and felt I would be very good at it.”
Conway's dispatchers logged 50,874 calls in 2021.
“The calls ranged anywhere from police, fire or medical emergencies, to lost property, animal complaints, thefts, property damage motor vehicle accidents, motor vehicle stops by patrol officers; to general information assistance type calls, such as inquiries for driving directions, phone numbers, power outage restoration eta, requests for records and inquiring what the dump hours are,” MacKenzie said. “The list goes on and on.”
Conway’s dispatchers since 1976 also answer daily phone calls, each morning before 10 a.m., from approximately 60 members of the Project Good Morning Program, a daily check-in service, free of charge, for the elderly living alone in our community.
What is the one thing dispatchers wish people understood about the profession?
“Dispatchers are the first part of the emergency services cycle,” Pacetti said. “We are the heart of the Police Department, nearly everything starts from a call to dispatch.”
McGinley added: “This is a tough one because there's so much to the operations of dispatch. In general, I feel like dispatch gets overlooked as mundane tasks like answering the phones and typing on the computer all day. However, in reality, it is so much more than that and I really don't think it's an easy thing to describe until you're in it. “
She continued: “You will have days that you get the crazy, hot calls that you just want to make sure everybody gets home safe. Then you'll have the calls that you can laugh over, after the fact, with your partners. It's an odd balance of seriousness and being able to have humor in between all the seriousness. I wouldn't trade my career for anything!”
Franco offered, “The exposure to the law enforcement community as a dispatcher is an eye-opener as to what society is really like. Also, as a dispatcher, you get the opportunity to help others in a way that other people can’t.”
“A couple of things come to mind,” Roth said. “First of all, we do way more than just answer phones. I believe a lot of people think that's all we do. The other thing is that from the way some people talk to us when they call, it sometimes feels they think they are speaking to a robot, not an actual person, with feelings, families and sometimes our own issues. Some people don't think twice about swearing at us, insulting us, calling us names or threatening us.”
Roth added: “Most people that call here don't realize there are only two, or very often only one, dispatcher on duty here.”
“As a dispatcher, we never know who or what is going to be on the other end of the phone,” said Ross-Fitzgibbons. “We have to be prepared to help the community no matter what the severity.”
