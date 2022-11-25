NOV. 26-27, DEC. 2-3: 7th Annual Festival of Trees
CONWAY — The 7th annual Festival of Trees is Carroll County RSVP’s signature event, lighting up Mount Washington Valley with the magic of the 2022 holiday season and offering a Christmas tradition for residents and visitors from near and far.
Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway is hosting the event for the second consecutive season. The venue will be transformed into a vibrant and magical wonderland of Christmas elegance.
This unique experience will run from Friday, Nov. 25 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 26 (10 a.m.-7 p.m), Sunday, Nov. 27 (10 a.m.-7 p.m), Friday, Dec. 2 (10 a.m.-8 p.m), and Saturday, Dec. 3 (10 a.m.-7 p.m), culminating with the tree drawings on Dec. 4. Locals and visitors alike are invited to enjoy the festivities, local entertainment and complimentary cookie-decorating station for children of all ages. Admission is free for children under age 12 and $10 for adults. Each paid admission includes 10 raffle tickets to bid on the holiday tree of one’s choice, and additional raffle tickets are available at a cost of $10 for 25 tickets. The tree raffle will be held on Dec. 4, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the non-profit, Carroll County RSVP, providing essential non-emergency medical transportation and Meals on Wheels delivery service to the aging, disabled, and veteran communities of Carroll County. For more information, go to nhfestivaloftrees.com.
Unit A14, Settlers Green Outlet Village, North Conway.
NOV. 26: Great Glen Trails Holiday Craft Fair
PINKHAM NOTCH — Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center just across from the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road. The craft fair will feature textiles, jewelry, holiday decor, baked goodies and treats, handmade soaps and lotions, and more.
It will be a fundraiser for the Great Glen Trails Bill Koch League, a youth Nordic ski club that meets weekly to emphasize the fun of skiing and improve technique. All crafters must donate an item to the raffle to benefit the Great Glen BKL Club. Get a jump on your holiday shopping by supporting local artisans and crafters. Raffle all day. Snacks and baked goods available. Great Glen Outfitters shop open for ski sales and winter gear. For more information, call (603) 466-3988.
Great Glen Trails, 1 Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham
NOV. 26-27: Christmas in Taylor City
EFFINGHAM — Come to a holiday open house at Ye Old Sale Shoppe, offering an eclectic selection of gifts and antiques, on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.
Christmas greens and wreaths will be sold in the square by the Howells on Nov. 26. That night, the annual Christmas concert by Bradigan will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing at the tree lighting.
A bulb may be purchased at the Ye Old Sale Shoppe in memory/honor of someone. Proceeds will benefit the South Effingham Church (South Effingham West Parsonsfield Citizens Organization).
1543 Province Lake Road (Route 153), South Effingham.
NOV. 26: Loon Center Holiday Open House
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will host its annual Holiday Open House at The Loon Center in Moultonborough on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This is a free event, and there will be fun for the whole family, including horse-drawn hay rides, balloon animals, crafts for the kids and a visit from Santa.
There will also be special holiday sales in the Loon’s Feather Gift Shop (10 percent off for every visitor, 20 percent off for members and 25 percent off for new members).
For over 40 years, The Loon Preservation Committee has worked to preserve the common loon and its habitat in New Hampshire through research, education and management activities.
Come take part in the holiday cheer and learn about these birds and how you can help protect them.
To reach The Loon Center from Route 25 in Moultonborough, turn onto Blake Road at the Moultonborough Central School. Follow Blake Road for a mile to the end at Lees Mill Road. Turn right and the Loon Center is the first building on the left, No. 183. For more information, call (603) 476-5666 or email info@loon.org.
Loon Preservation Committee, 183 Lees Mill Road, Moultonborough
Nov. 26: Treelighting in Jackson
JACKSON – Santa's first visit to Jackson will take place at 4:30 p.m. and a Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 26, followed by the Thorn Hill and Spa's Christmas Cheer. Go to jacksonnh.com for the entire schedule or call (603) 383-9356.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Route 16-A, Jackson.
NOV. 26: Christmas Tree Lighting and Carol Sing
CONWAY — Join the Conway Village Church (The Brown Church) as they celebrate the start of the Christmas season with carols and songs and the lighting of their Christmas trees on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.
You’ll keep warm with hot cocoa as you warm your hearts with the familiar sights and sounds of the season of light.
This is a free community event. All are invited and all are welcome.
Come and see what changes the Brown Church has made and the plans they have for the future of the church as they continue to serve the valley community.
The Conway Village Church is located at 133 Main St., in Conway Village. For more information, email info@brownchurch.org.
Conway Village Church (The Brown Church), 133 Main St., Conway Village. (603) 447-3851.
NOV. 26: St. Margaret’s Annual Christmas Fair
CONWAY VILLAGE — St. Margaret’s Annual Christmas Fair will be Nov. 26 from 9 a.m.-noon at St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church 85 Pleasant St. Conway,. Annual fair with gift baskets, baked goods, music, crafts, raffle and fun. For more information, call (603) 447-2404.
St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church, 85 Pleasant St., Conway.
NOV. 26, DEC. 10: Tamworth Craft Fair
TAMWORTH — The Tamworth Craft Fair will take place Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tamworth Town House.
Come shop local! They will have a variety of goods from local artisans: wreaths, soap, fudge, jam, maple syrup, baked goods, stoneware and more. For more information, call (603) 325-8085.
Tamworth Town House, 27 Cleveland Hill Road, Tamworth.
DEC. 2: Lovell Holiday Tree Lighting
LOVELL, Maine — The public is invited to the annual holiday tree lighting at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library on Main St. in Lovell on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. A family affair, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on the town fire truck to light the holiday tree and lead everyone in a sing-along outside. Following the lighting, all are invited to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the community room and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, and share your holiday joy.
Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, 227 Main St., Lovell, Maine.
DEC. 3: Settlers Green Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting
CONWAY — Get entered to win a $500 shopping spree on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon-3:30 p.m. while taking in a day of merriment at Settlers Green.
The official tree lighting of the 20-foot Christmas tree will be at 4 p.m. at the Gazebo near Vera Bradley and JCrew. The winner of the shopping spree will be announced before the tree is lit. Must be present to win.
There will also be live caroling. The Molly Ockett Quartet will sing from noon-1 p.m., DaCapo from 1-2 p.m. and the Mount Washington Valley Choral Society from 2-4 p.m.
And don’t miss the Holiday Light Show at the Gazebo. This 20-minute show includes favorite holiday songs with the lights at the gazebo “dancing” to the music. The light show begins at dusk and plays on a 20-minute rotation throughout the evening.
In addition, stroll through the Holiday Light Tunnel near Timberland and onto The Green.
Settlers Green Outlet Village, 2 Common Court, North Conway. settlersgreen.com.
DEC. 3: Madison PTO 30th Annual Craft Fair
MADISON — The Madison Parent Teacher Organization’s 30th Annual Craft Fair, will take place Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Madison Elementary School, 2069 Village Road, Madison.
The fair will feature dozens of local crafters and vendors. For more information, email madisonnhpto@gmail.com.
Madison Elementary School, 2069 Village Road, Madison.
DEC. 3: Breakfast with Santa
CONWAY — Breakfast with Santa. will be Dec. 3, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the North Conway Community Center. Admission is $7 at the door. It’s a photo opportunity with Santa, plus festive games for the kids to play, a take-home gift bag with picture frame, and grab-and- go breakfast. For more information, call (603) 356-2096.
North Conway Community Center, 2628 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. (603) 356-2096.
DEC. 3: Snowflake Fair
LOVELL, Maine — The Snowflake Fair will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St., in Lovell, Maine.
The Snowflake Fair features balsam wreaths, berry bowls, baked goods, gifts, Christmas loft plus a takeout lunch that will benefit community Christmas baskets. For information, contact Linda Libby at (207) 925-3661 or at lindalibby12345@outlook.com.
United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St., Lovell, Maine. (207) 925-3661.
DEC. 3: Holiday on Ice
CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will present “Travel the World for the Holidays,” their 2022 Holiday on Ice show, on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Ham Arena.
Skaters from across the valley will showcase their newly learned skating skills as they skate to holiday songs and traditions from around the globe.
Guest skaters from the Boston area will also demonstrate their advanced jumps and spins.
The show is sanctioned by the United States Figure Skating Association and made possible by local ice sponsor Profile Subaru. The show is open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Ham Ice Arena, 87 West Main St., Conway. (603) 447-5886.
Dec. 3-4: Christmas in the Village Holiday Craft Fair
SANDWICH — Started over 40 years ago by an enterprising group of local craftspeople, Sandwich’s Christmas in the Village has grown into a two-day holiday tradition, expanding and reinventing itself with each new generation.
The format from last year will be continued with smaller venues scattered around Sandwich, and some craftspeople may be “virtual” participants — selling their work only through contact online.
Each location will be setting their own hours. Masks and/or social distancing may be required at some locations. At times, space and capacity may be limited, so they would appreciate your patience and understanding if you’re asked to wait before entering.
For a list of locations, go to sandwichchristmasinthevillage.com/locations.
Center Sandwich. sandwichchristmasinthevillage.com.
Dec. 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11: Wolfeboro Holiday Festival of Trees
WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Holiday Festival of Trees is a multi-weekend charity event featuring over 65 uniquely decorated holiday trees designed and created by community organizations, businesses, and individuals. They will be displayed on two levels at the Wright Museum. Although the museum is closed for the winter season, visitors can tour the museum exhibits during the festival.
In addition to the trees, the festival will include continuous entertainment and light refreshments.
An added bonus this year will be a visit from Santa and a craft fair.
Hours and dates for the Wolfeboro Holiday Festival of Trees are Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 4 and 11, from noon-3 p.m.; and Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m. Go to wolfeborofestivaloftrees.com for complete details. Proceeds from this event benefit local non-profit agencies.
Admission is $8 adults, children age 8 and under, $2, special family price, $20.
Wright Museum of World War II, 77 Center St., Wolfeboro. wolfeborofestivaloftrees.com. (603) 569-1212.
Dec. 9: Nature Crafts & Gift Making Holiday Workshop
EFFINGHAM — The Green Mountain Conservation Group will host a festive and fun afternoon of nature crafts and gift making for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Blue Heron House, located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
Participants will create homemade gifts for the holidays using natural and upcycled materials at this event, which is suitable for kids and families.
Activities include decorating an upcycled shopping bag or purse; creating felted ornaments and nature ornaments; upcycling glass jars into stained glass candle holders; paintingwatercolor bookmarks; and making beeswax wraps.
The workshop costs $20 per adult and $10 per child to cover the cost of materials, and participants must preregister by contacting info@gmcg.org as space is limited. This program is part of GMCG’s Less Plastic Initiative and will also include an informational display with practical ideas, DIY recipes to take home, and ideas for using less plastic in our lives.
Since 2016, GMCG has partnered with organizations, community members, educators and students to promote Less Plastic Day on Dec. 19 each year. For more information, go to gmcg.org.
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Blue Heron House, 236 Huntress Bridge Road, Effingham. info@gmcg.org.
DEC. 10-11: Inn to Inn Cookie Tour
The Country Inns in the White Mountains provide holiday revelers with tour inns decked out in all their holiday finery offering signature holiday cookies and candies. Plus each participant will receive a Holiday Recipe Cookbook to take home and a chance to win a $250 gift certificate for a getaway at the inn of their choice.
Self-guided tour from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. Admission to the event is guaranteed only with the purchase of a Lodging Package offered by a participating inn. Single tickets are available on Nov. 22.
Participating inns are: Inn at Crystal Lake and Pub in Eaton; Inn at Ellis River and Wildcat Inn in Jackson; Cranmore Inn, and Samuel O’Reilly House in North Conway; Snowvillage Inn in Snowville; The Farmstand in Chocorua; and Admiral Peary Inn Bed & Breakfast in nearby Fryeburg, Maine. Tickets will go on sale through packages at each inn.
For more information, go to tinyurl.com/mrx9n2d2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.