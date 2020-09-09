ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — In local races, Rep. Erin Hennessey of Littleton easily defeated incumbent David Starr of Franconia for the Republican nomination for the District 1 state Senate seat. The Associated Press shows Hennessey with a 3,379 to 1,427 lead over Starr with 95 percent of the precincts reporting. Berlin Sun unofficial results show Hennessey outdistanced Starr in all six local communities. Hennessey was endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Hennessey issued a thank you to voters and thanked Starr for his service. She now faces Rep. Susan Ford of Easton in the November general election.
The other contested primary race was for the Executive Council seat. The Associated Press results show former Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney of Wakefield with 79 percent to 21 percent victory over Kim Strathdee of Lincoln. Berlin Sun results show he received a total of 903 votes to 262 votes in Berlin, Gorham, Milan, Dummer, Randolph and Shelburne.
Kenney will now compete for the position for the fifth time with incumbent Mike Cryans of Hanover. Cryans defeated Kenney in 2018 after three tries and Kenney will now try and regain his old position.
In state and federal races, the valley favored Corky Messner slightly over Don Bolduc for the Republican nomination for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s seat. Shaheen had limited opposition for the nomination for a third term.
While state Sen. Dan Feltes carried the state in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor, the valley favored Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky by a 759-632 margin. Volinsky campaigned hard on school funding and had been active worked with Berlin on its battle to get school aid increased. He also had the support of former Berlin school board member Martha Laflamme who spent the day campaigning for Volinsky and her husband, Rep. Larry Laflamme outside St. Anne Hall.
The Republican nomination for the U.S. representative seat was won by Steven Negron, who ran last time. He defeated Lynn Blankenbeker, Matthew Bjelobrk and Clemmer. Messner will now go up against three time incumbent U.S. Rep. Anne Kuster, who handily defeated Joseph Mirzoeff for the Democratic nomination.
Voting at Berlin’s three polling places was described as steady but slower than usual. Extra precautions were taken at the polls with voters required to wear masks and most election workers behind plexiglass, and all had gloves. Attitudes were good and workers were patient explaining the precautions employed to protect everyone from the coronavirus.
