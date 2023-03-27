02-14-23 Stop Work Casino widest

A "stop work" legal notice hangs next to the building permit at the future sports pub in Shurfine Plaza in Conway, seen on Feb. 14. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — In recently filed paperwork, HEB Engineers is seeking to convince the town that turning a defunct grocery store into a casino constitutes only a “small undertaking” that does not require planning board site plan review.

The former Shurfine Plaza’s deed lists the owner as Dick Anagnost, who is named as manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. The deed lists his company as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.

