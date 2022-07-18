BARTLETT — At least one member of the Bartlett School Board believes it’s time for the town to start looking at its high school options and begin talks with Conway about the next tuition contract and the fudging formula.
Scott Grant told his board colleagues on Tuesday that he’d like to see parents have some choice in whether Bartlett wants to tuition all of its grade 9-12 students to Kennett High School.
“We are going to very soon negotiate a contract with Conway for the next 10 or 20 years, whatever we determine and how we do it, whether it’s equalized (property) valuation or daily attendance or some combination,” he said. “What proportion of our kids would go to Kennett would be a question (in the next contract). Right now it’s 100 percent unless they go to private school. So that’s a negotiating tool. However, we have not talked to Fryeburg (Academy).
“We haven’t talked to any (other high schools), but if parents had a choice — it’s a chicken and egg thing. Do we go and say, ‘Geez, we want to send 25 percent of our kids not to Kennett but elsewhere,’ but maybe parents don’t want to send their kids someplace else,” said Grant.
Grant would like to include this “as a potential negotiation (tool)” when Bartlett negotiates the next high school contract with Conway.
According to Superintendent Kevin Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for Kennett High School went into effect July 1, 2007, and is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes on a year-to-year basis after 2027.
Last fall, all of the sending towns along with Conway took part in the MWV Cooperative District Planning Board. Following two meetings, the 24 members voted unanimously not to go forward with the formation of a cooperative school district.
The Cooperative District Planning Board will resurface later this month or in early August when members will discuss a joint maintenance agreement and begin to look at funding options for the next tuition contracts.
According to the SAU 9 Study Committee report, “in 2000, the New Hampshire Legislature enacted RSA 194:21, which authorized the creation of Joint Maintenance Agreements for the construction, operation and maintenance of a public school. These Joint Maintenance Agreements schools differ from AREA schools and cooperative school districts in that the parties to the agreement have near limitless options on how the creation and/or operation of the school(s) will be funded, managed and maintained.”
There is currently one school district in New Hampshire — Prospect Mountain in Alton — that has a joint maintenance agreement between the Alton and Banstead School Districts.
“The Alton and Banstead school boards jointly operate and manage the school on an equal basis,” the 10-page report states. “Cost for the operation of the school is based 100 percent on the average daily membership of the students actually enrolled from each district as of Nov. 1 of the prior year. The initial terms of the agreement were for the term of indebtedness but in no event shorter than 20 years. Amendments to the Joint Maintenance Agreement require a two-thirds ballot vote in each of the component school districts.”
The Bartlett Co-op Planning Committee, which featured Grant, along with selectman Gene Chandler and citizen Bob King look forward to returning to the table.
“They’ll sit down at the table and talk, but I think their feeling and I agree with them is the fact that Bartlett has a very high equalized valuation and not so much daily membership,” said Grant.
The current formula for operating expenses is based 35 percent on equalized property valuation and 65 percent on the number of students (average daily membership). Capital costs are based 100 percent on equalized valuation for the 9-12 eight-town high school.
Grant, King and Chandler would like to see the average daily membership to be 100 percent of the operating costs.
“Bartlett has very high valuation property,” Grant said. “Conway’s valuation is $1.8 billion. Bartlett’s is $1.2 billion roughly and Jackson’s is $500 million. So, when you take those valuations and you put them together, Bartlett has 10 percent of the students at Kennett and we pay almost 24-25 percent of the bill.”
He added: “No matter what happens in this, there are going to be winners and losers in towns. Bartlett’s (hope) would be to go to an all ADM, which I think is the fairest way to do things.”
Bartlett pays about $30,000 per child to educate at Kennett High.
Grant believes Bartlett should negotiate its own contract with Conway.
“That’s what I’d like to do and it’s kind of why I brought this up,” he said. “I would make a motion that we sit down and negotiate with Conway sometime soon because times kind of running out here. I think this board needs to decide where we want to go and how we want to do it and pretty soon.”
Richard has talked with attorney Matt Upton, who helped facilitate the MWV Cooperative District Planning Board meeting.
“He wants at the first meeting to talk about JMAs and if that’s what people want to do or not,” he said. “Because you’re right, if it’s strictly on the tuition agreement, then that’s a different conversation than the JMA.”
Richard added: “Right now, the language in your tuition contracts is you will send 90 percent of your students to Conway for high school. I would imagine that there are going to be districts who are going to say don’t lock us in into that. That’s Conway’s problem, right? Because that kind of wreaks a little havoc on them budgeting — all the districts are looking at that. And it will be a 10-year agreement, will it be a five-year agreement will be a three-year agreement? There are a lot of things that people have to sort out and boards have to sort out pretty quickly.”
