CONCORD — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu has announced the return of the “Governor for a Day” initiative.
When it was first launched in 2018, the initial winner was Molly Robert (who now goes by Molly Thompson) of North Conway, who was Kennett High senior class president at the time.
Thompson is again senior class president, this time at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., where she is majoring in government.
And the N.H. initiative is once again open to all middle and high school students across New Hampshire, who must write an essay to be considered.
“The Governor for a Day Program is an exciting opportunity to directly engage students in our state and local government,” said Sununu. “I am thrilled that we are able to launch this program once again and I look forward to reading what New Hampshire students would do as Governor for a Day.”
Robert said her day in Concord is one she’ll never forget. Likewise, the governor said he was very impressed with Robert.
Robert’s day started out with a 7:30 a.m. tour of the Bridges House, the unofficial governor’s mansion. After that, she sat in on a Fish and Game meeting, a Governor and Executive Council meeting and visited the state emergency management facility.
“She asked some tough questions,” said Sununu. “It’s really opened our eyes a little bit and frankly I wish we could keep her.”
Then-Speaker of the House Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) ate lunch with her and Sununu.
“I think Molly is a great recipient of the award,” Chandler said. “She did an outstanding job. I have a hunch she may be back here one day as governor for more than just one day.”
For her part, Robert reported everything was “really cool.”
“I got picked up at 6 a.m. by a really nice state trooper and the governor’s assistant.” The big, black SUV rolled up to Bridges House, where Sununu was waiting for her. She said she enjoyed the tour — “there’s really a lot of history there” — but her favorite part of the day was the executive council meeting.
“It was a little long,” Robert said, “but really interesting.” She was seated next to District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), who, she said “was really nice.”
Coincidentally, the fourth-grade class from John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway was visiting the statehouse that day, so she got to pose for some pictures with the students.
In her winning essay, in which she was asked to answer the question, “If I were Governor for a Day, I would …” Robert wrote, “My primary goals if I were governor for a day, would be to stress the importance of empathy in politics, and encourage young people in New Hampshire to become involved in our State’s government.”
Asked if she kept the pledge in her essay, Sununu confirmed that she did.
“She really understood what I think is the most important aspect of government and public service and that is empathy, that is being able to listen to the other side, that is being able to work constructively with folks even though you may not agree with the path forward,” said the governor. “Often in government, you don’t have that ... She really exemplifies that.”
According to the St. Lawrence website, “Molly Thompson is a member of the Class of 2022, from North Conway. In addition to being President of the Thelmoathesian Society, Molly serves as a student delegate to the board of trustees and is on the leadership team for the Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence. Molly has served on the Presidential Search Committee, the Safe Occupancy Planning Committee and the Institutional Structure Assessment Committee.”
Interested applicants are invited to submit a 250-500 word essay completing the sentence, “If I were Governor for a day, I would...” One individual will be selected to serve as the official student “Governor for a Day” and will be invited to join Gov. Sununu for a day full of educational experiences.
Submissions are due by Friday, April 22 and may be submitted by email to GovernorForADay@nh.gov, by mail, or via Facebook Messenger (@GovernorChrisSununu).
Additional details and competition criteria can be found at governor.nh.gov/governor-for-a-day.
