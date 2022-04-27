CONWAY — Bids on three parcels of surplus state-owned property — two on Skimobile Road in North Conway and one in Madison — previously acquired by the Department of Transportation for the now defunct Route 16 bypass are to go before the governor and executive council for approval, with officials hoping to put them on the agenda for the May 18 meeting.
The governor and executive council in late 2020 authorized the state Bureau of Right of Way to “formally dissolve the layout of the Conway Bypass Project.”
Stephen LaBonte, administrator for the DOT’s Right of Way Bureau, told the Sun on Wednesday that three parcels were listed for sale by the DOT in March, with local Realtors marketing the properties.
LaBonte said under state law, DOT will first offer such property to the local municipality. But Town Manager Tom Holmes said selectmen voted in November not to make an offer on the Skimobile Road properties, thus clearing the way to put them on the market.
LaBonte said that revenue from the surplus sales will be used to pay back part of the state’s $25 million-$28 million debt owed to the Federal Highway Administration for funds used to acquire property for the no-longer planned 11-mile Route 16 bypass that would have run from Madison to North Conway.
The North Conway parcels were listed by Realtor Kevin Killourie of Badger Peabody & Smith and are located at 00000 and 137 Skimobile Road near Cranmore Mountain Resort.
The Madison parcel is located at 1556 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) near the old Bill’s Place and was listed by Lindsey Maihos of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles of Conway.
The first parcel — once home of the Alpine Lounge, known as “the Fun Spot of the North Country” during the 1960s-80s, and later Cranmore Place Condominiums — is 2.94 acres and was listed for $825,000.
The second lot at 137 Skimobile Road is a half-acre and was listed for $335,000. It has long sat dormant with several single-story ranch-style structures on it.
The Madison parcel is 1.89 acres with a single-family bungalow-style home with a garage. It was listed for $279,000, but LaBonte said that offers have come in above the asking price.
According to Labonte, the state acquired the property at 00000 Skimobile Road in 2003 and the 137 Skimobile Road property in 2008. It acquired the Madison property in 2005 from previous owners Louise and Robert Rowell.
LaBonte said other surplus parcels along the bypass corridor will be listed in time but said not all of the parcels acquired by the state will be for sale.
Contacted last month just prior to the deadline for the submission of bids, Killourie outlined the Realtors’ role in the process.
“The state put out certain criteria for real estate brokers, and you apply to be part of the Realtor pool, and if they accept you, you can submit a proposal for marketing state-owned property,” said Killourie.
He said the lot at 00000 Skimobile Road has generated “at least four offers.”
The one at 137 Skimobile Road generated interest from “six or seven bidders,” according to Killourie.
“There’s a great mix of bidders vying for both properties,” said Killourie. “I feel it is a good representation of buyers in the marketplace looking to do different things with those properties.”
Asked to comment on the attractiveness of the Skimobile Road sites, Killourie touted their proximity to Cranmore and the fact they are served by municipal sewer and water.
“They both offer an amazing opportunity to be right next to Cranmore, and those kind of opportunities don’t come around very often,” sad Killourie.
“To have Cranmore in your front yard and also to be able to walk to North Conway Village and use the now under construction North Conway Rec Path is just add up – North Conway is really coming alive."
Maihos described the Madison property being on the west side of Route 16, just south of Karla’s Pet Rendezvous. It had until recently been rented.
“It went on the market March 7, and the DOT requested that all bids be submitted by March 14. It received multiple offers,” said Maihos, saying it is a home in the affordable price range of which there is a short supply in the current hot real estate market.
