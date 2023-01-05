GORHAM — A woman died from injuries and a man walking beside her was injured on Saturday night, New Year’s Eve, on Main Street in Gorham, after being struck by a vehicle near J’s Corner Restaurant, an accident police say was affected by the evening’s weather and low visibility.
Gorham Police and Gorham Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene on Dec. 31, 2022, and discovered two people that had been struck by a motor vehicle driving east on Main Street.
The man and woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and were transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. The female patient, whose identity is not being released, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
A preliminary investigation was conducted at the scene. It was determined that the man and woman were on the north side of Route 2/Main Street.
The couple crossed Main Street near J’s Corner at or near the crosswalk, walking south across the street. The couple was struck by a vehicle driving east on Main Street.
The driver’s name has not been released.
The accident is currently under investigation. It does not appear that speed, impairment or distraction were factors contributing to the collision. It is believed that weather and low visibility are contributing factors to the accident.
The public is encouraged to contact the Gorham Police Department at (603) 466-2334 and report any information if they witnessed the collision.
