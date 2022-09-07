Five of the 10 candidates seeking to the be the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District (from left) Matt Mowers of Gilford; and Russell Prescott of Kingston, Gail Huff Brown of Rye; Karoline Leavitt of Plaistow; and Tim Baxter of Seabrook took to the stage for the WMUR (Channel 9) debate on Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
MANCHESTER — Four of the five who are seeking to be the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District believe they won the debate hosted by WMUR-Channel 9 on Tuesday night, while the fifth thinks the Granite State was the real winner since it got to see, hear and assess the candidates for themselves.
The hourlong debate was the last one of this primary season for Tim Baxter of Seabrook, Gail Huff Brown of Rye, Karoline Leavitt of Plaistow, Matt Mowers of Gilford and Russell Prescott of Kingston, all of whom tried to make their case for why they are the right person to represent the GOP in the general election against incumbent Chris Pappas of Manchester, who is unopposed in the primary.
While Mowers opted out of a post-debate interview with WMUR at the studio in Manchester, he was the first to take to social media and claim victory.
“While low-polling candidates focused on petty personal attacks using false Democrat talking points, Mowers delivered an American First plan to defeat Chris Pappas and take back our country,” his campaign said in a release sent out 3 minutes before the debate wrapped up.
“Unfortunately, Matt’s opponents desperately slung attacks using false narratives and Democrat talking points instead of focusing on the issues that matter most to Granite Staters,” said Mowers’ campaign spokesperson, John Corbett.
Leavitt continued to focus on Mowers, whmo she narrowly trails in the latest poll. “Well, I believe I absolutely won tonight’s debate because I think there was a very clear contrast that was drawn, voters are finally waking up to who Matt Mowers is a go-along get-along politician who cannot answer a straight question. He didn’t answer whether he’d impeach Joe Biden. He didn’t answer what he believes happened in the 2020 election. He didn’t even own up to the fact that he voted in two states in 2020 and I am proud to take hard positions on the issues.”
She added: “As I said in tonight’s debate, I am from New Hampshire and I will always be for New Hampshire. The establishment knows that, that’s why they’re attacking me. That’s why we won tonight’s debate.”
Prescott continued with his promise to run a positive campaign and touted his experience as both a state senator and an Executive Councilor.
“I did, of course,” he said when asked who he thought won the night.
“I made sure that people knew that I had excepted no third-party endorsements. I made sure that people know that I’ve balanced budgets for 10 years, not just 10 years in the Senate, but also 38 years in my business,” Prescott said.
“And I let them know t it was a wide variety of growing up in New Hampshire, growing up in politics from 24 years of running for office. And how I changed when I knew I’d done something wrong that I really should not have done, which was negative campaigning. And I made sure that people knew that from a positive campaign we can have long-term results, and those long-term results resulted in New Hampshire being one of the greatest states in the nation.”
Huff Brown, a former journalist, said it was different being on the other side of the camera, answering the questions instead of being the one asking them.
“I think the Granite Staters won tonight’s debate,” she said. “They got a chance to hear from all of us. They got a chance to see us and listen to us, hear what we had to say.”
Huff Brown added: “In my case, I shared some very personal things during this journey. And you know, I think the Granite Staters benefit the most by having all of us on the stage and listening to what we say and making a decision who they want to represent them.”
Baxter, who bills himself as the lone true conservative in the race, thought he had a good night on the stage.
“Well, I’m getting texts from all across America,” he said. “People are donating to me. People are saying throughout the state that we won, and I think people are just tired of the pretenders, the panderers in politics. We’ve got a real authentic message with a real proven voting record. You see people trying to spin questions instead of just answering the question and I tell it like it is. I think people respect that. So I was very happy with the performance, and we absolutely won the debate. “
He added: “I’m running against a slew of political people, a lobbyist, a staffer, another person that’s a former senator’s wife and they all just gave political answers. None of them have come out against the corrupt swamp rat (Kevin McCarthy) that’s running the Republican conference.
“So they’re all going to be beholden to him. When it’s the people of New Hampshire versus the swamp, how are these people going to vote? And I don’t think they reassured anyone that they’re not just going to vote right in line with their party leadership. And even if you’re not a conservative like me, even if you’re more in the middle, you can respect my authenticity. And I think that’s what people are looking for,” Baxter said.
Also running for the 1st Congressional District seat are Republicans Tom Alciere of Nashua, Mark Kilbane of Exeter, Mary Maxwell of Concord, Kevin Rondeau of Manchester and Gilead Towne of Derry.
