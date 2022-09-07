WMUR Debate - 1st Congressional District

Five of the 10 candidates seeking to the be the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District (from left) Matt Mowers of Gilford; and Russell Prescott of Kingston,  Gail Huff Brown of Rye; Karoline Leavitt of Plaistow; and Tim Baxter of Seabrook took to the stage for the WMUR (Channel 9) debate on Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MANCHESTER — Four of the five who are seeking to be the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District believe they won the debate hosted by WMUR-Channel 9 on Tuesday night, while the fifth thinks the Granite State was the real winner since it got to see, hear and assess the candidates for themselves.

The hourlong debate was the last one of this primary season for Tim Baxter of Seabrook, Gail Huff Brown of Rye, Karoline Leavitt of Plaistow, Matt Mowers of Gilford and Russell Prescott of Kingston, all of whom tried to make their case for why they are the right person to represent the GOP in the general election against incumbent Chris Pappas of Manchester, who is unopposed in the primary.

