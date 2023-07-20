CONWAY — The Gibson Center for Senior Services of North Conway and the Tamworth Community Nurse Association are among the 16 New Hampshire non-profit recipients of more than $11.5 million in grants from Community Center Investment Program resources, according to Melissa Latham, director of communications and policy for the state Community Development Finance Authority in Concord.

The Gibson Center was awarded $180,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds administered by the CDFA that will be used to enhance the non-profit organization’s heating and air cooling systems.

