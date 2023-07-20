Tamworth Community Nurse Association Executive Director Jo Anne Rainville (left) and ex officio board member June Aprille show plans on June 16 for an expanded Nurse Association building. The association just received a $1 million grant to help pay for the expansion. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
Marianne Jackson is seen outside the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway. The center received a $180,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds administered by the CDFA that will be used to enhance the non-profit organization’s heating and air cooling systems. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Gibson Center for Senior Services of North Conway and the Tamworth Community Nurse Association are among the 16 New Hampshire non-profit recipients of more than $11.5 million in grants from Community Center Investment Program resources, according to Melissa Latham, director of communications and policy for the state Community Development Finance Authority in Concord.
The Gibson Center was awarded $180,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds administered by the CDFA that will be used to enhance the non-profit organization’s heating and air cooling systems.
