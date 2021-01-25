BARTLETT — Vicki Garland, who said she can’t believe it’s “already been three years” since she decided to run for selectmen in Bartlett, plans to run for a second term.
The filing period for town and school offices in non-SB2 towns, started on Wednesday and runs until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
Garland, 65, filed Friday for the three-year selectmen’s seat.
“I can’t say I’ve enjoyed every single minute,” Garland told the Sun. But, she said, “I love learning new things, and I love a challenge.”
Bartlett Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley said the sign-up season was off to a slow start. Five people have filed for 14 town and school positions thus far.
“I’m sure it will pick up in the final week,” she said by phone.
Due to the coronavirus, voting for officials, currently scheduled for March 9, will be moved from town hall in Intervale to the Bartlett Fire Station in Glen.
“We can use the training room there, which has a door in and a door out (for social distancing),” Nealley said.
Scott Grant, who is also the current planning board chairman, signed up for one of the two three-year terms on the planning board. Michael Galante also filed for a seat. Kevin McEnaney, the other incumbent, has not filed yet.
Incumbent Norman Head signed up for one of the two three-year seats on the zoning board of adjustment. Peter Gagne is the other incumbent.
Other town positions include a two-year library trustee term; two three-year library trustee seats (Arden Schoen and Laura Schoen are the incumbents); and a three-year trustee of the trust funds position (Beverly Shaw is the incumbent).
There are five school district positions: two three-year seats on the school board (Rob Clark and Dr. Ivette Emery are the incumbents); a one-year term as school moderator (Julia King was appointed to fill out the term last summer); a one-year term as treasurer (Sheila Glines is the incumbent); and a one-year term as clerk (incumbent Gail Paine has filed for re-election).
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Garland, who serves as the town’s health officer, has been busy.
“I’ve learned an incredible amount about the virus,” Garland said, adding, “I don’t like having to wear a mask, but it’s something we all have to do.”
Garland was the first-ever family liaison for Josiah Bartlett Elementary School for 20 years before retiring in June, but remained on until a successor was found in December.
Town Hall has not been open to the public since mid-March due to the pandemic, while selectmen have met remotely via Zoom since last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.