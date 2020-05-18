FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg selectmen are mulling a proposal to have drive-in fireworks at the fairgrounds to celebrate Independence Day.
Town Rec Director Rick Buzzell pitched the idea to selectmen on May 14, and while Selectman Kimberly Clarke was all in, Chairman Tom Klinepeter and Selectman Jim Dutton seemed apprehensive about possibly going against Gov. Janet Mills’ orders not to congregate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting took place remotely over the Zoom platform.
Selectmen are scheduled to discuss it again May 28 after getting guidance from the governor’s office.
Buzzell envisioned “kind of a drive-in firework show where everybody stays in their vehicles,” he said.
“What I’m proposing is that the firework show actually happens on the Fourth (of July), and I’m doing that because everybody else around us has canceled,” said Buzzell in explaining his idea.
“We move that firework show to the fairgrounds, we shoot that off from the infield, and we have everybody park in their cars in the RV spots all around the outside perimeter,” he said.
Buzzell and the selectmen speculated that the show would draw a big crowd, but Buzzell said there is probably plenty of room at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
Clarke strongly supported the proposal. “It would be a huge boost to people’s morale,” she said. “People are so down ... so much has been canceled. I think it’s a fantastic idea.”
But Klinepeter said he had heard that the state of Maine was seeking to prevent fireworks shows from happening this year.
He didn’t think children who come to the parades would end up staying in their cars as they would want to see their friends.
“People roam around,” said Klinepeter. “I don’t see how you’re going to make this work.” He added later that by canceling fireworks, the town could keep people healthy so the Fryeburg Fair might still happen in the fall.
But Clarke said drive-in graduations and church services have been allowed. She also pointed to how Mills plans to open up hotels starting July 1.
“I think we should do it. And if we decide that we can’t allow people to come into the actual parking facilities do the fireworks anyway — people could sit in the front yard or park on the side of the road and watch it,” said Clarke.
Dutton worried about liability, but Clarke said that she thought the towns would have some protection.
Dutton disagreed.
“Right now you’ve got a lawyer sitting there just drooling and wait for the stuff to happen,” he said.
Buzzell offered to reach out to people at the state and the town’s insurance company who could provide answers.
Klinepeter asked Buzzell if a decision could wait two weeks, and Buzzell agreed.
Asked for comment, Gov. Mills’ press secretary said in an email Friday: “At this point, we do not have specific guidance for fireworks celebrations in July.” Current guidance for July and August, she said, “would require any social gatherings to be 50 or fewer people with continued social distancing.”
In Conway, selectmen recently voted to postpone fireworks until Labor Day weekend.
Atlas Fireworks of Jaffrey, which normally supplies the fireworks show, agreed that the contract could be signed after the recent town elections, which were held May 12.
At today’s Conway selectmen’s meeting, the board will vote on whether they still want to schedule town fireworks on Labor Day weekend.
