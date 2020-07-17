FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin tendered his resignation Friday, effective July 31.
This comes after the police union complained about him in March and he was placed on paid administrative leave May 18.
The reasons are unclear but may have started with a complaint by Teamsters Local 340.
Potvin, 43, was hired as chief in 2014. Fryeburg Police Lt. Mike McAllister has been acting chief since Potvin went on leave.
Town Manager Katie Haley confirmed Friday that Potvin was stepping down.
"Josh Potvin has resigned," said Haley. "He has pursued other employment."
Potvin could not be reached for comment.
In Fryeburg, the town manager is responsible for hiring and firing of staff, and the selectmen oversee the town manager. The select board meets next via Zoom on July 23.
On Friday, Teamsters Local 340 Business Agent Traci St. Clair said that because Potvin resigned that the complaint and subsequent investigation report would be confidential. Had he been terminated or disciplined and exhausted his appeal, then those records would be subject to a Freedom of Information Access Act request to the town.
"We are glad that he moved forward with his resignation and we hope this will allow the department to move forward as well," said St. Clair.
St. Clair said the union's complaints to the outside agencies are still pending.
Potvin was hired as a reserve officer in January of 2013 and rose through the ranks. He was named acting chief in May 2014 after then-chief Phil Weymouth was placed on leave for undisclosed reasons and ultimately resigned.
He had about 18 years of law enforcement experience prior to becoming acting chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.