FRYEBURG, Maine — For the second time this year, Fryeburg House of Pizza has donated dozens pizzas to the Conway Police Department, which distributed them to first responders around the Mount Washington Valley and Memorial Hospital.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said Fryeburg House of Pizza owner Leo Katsigiannis prepared 40 cheese pizzas, which he and Detective Dominic Torch delivered.
Mattei said the police accepted four pizzas, three went to the Conway Fire Department, two to North Conway Fire Department, three to Brewster Ambulance, and 28 to Memorial Hospital.
"I would like to thank Leo and the entire staff at the Fryeburg House of Pizza for their continued support of our local first responders. Their generosity during such difficult times is refreshing and it is truly a reflection of how supportive the entire valley has been through a year of such unprecedented uncertainty and heartache for many," said Mattei. "Leo did this same thing back at the beginning of the pandemic and it brought a much needed smile to all of those who benefited from a fresh Fryeburg House pizza."
In April, Fryeburg House of Pizza donated 30 pizzas which were also delivered by the Conway Police Department.
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Katsigiannis said he was inspired to make the pizza donation because his daughter Dimitra Katsigiannis is a nurse in Concord. Leo said he wanted to do something nice for responders and medical staff during the pandemic.
He said it took from about 9 to 10:45 a.m. to make the pizzas and he noted that the dough is made in-house.
"I wish everybody a happy new year and a healthy new year," said Katsigiannis.
Reached by Facebook messenger, Dimitra Katsigiannis said she started a nursing job at Concord Hospital in January and she has been working nights since March. She is on the surgical/trauma floor.
"I started right when COVID-19 appeared," said Dimitra Kastigannis. "It wasn't bad in the beginning but now we are definitely seeing more COVID patients. So I'm keeping very busy with work for sure!"
After deadline, Memorial Hospital spokesman Tim Kershner made this comment:
“Memorial Hospital is grateful for the support our care team members have been receiving from the community during the pandemic. This is not the first delivery to Memorial from Fryeburg House of Pizza. They seem to know when our employees are most in need of a pizza lift!”
