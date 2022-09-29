FRYEBURG, Maine — It's time for Friday Night Lights.
The Fryeburg Academy football team (2-2) will be hosting Freeport (3-1) at 7 p.m. tonight. It has the makings of an epic matchup. But what is truly historic is it will be the first game on a new synthetic turf field complete with lighting for night games.
The newly named Clarence E. Mulford Field, inside the stadium named after the late former coach and teacher John H. Atwood, will be the site of a dedication ceremony during homecoming weekend on Oct. 21-22
But it's opening tonight.
Admission to tonight's game is free. A police detail will be on hand to assist with traffic. Spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier than usual as first game kinks might have to be worked out.
FA Athletic Director John Gordon (Class of 1980), said, “This turf field complex, paired with our athletic center, will place Fryeburg among the top athletic facilities in the state.”
Gordon, who played football for the Raiders, said: “I can remember as a kid going to games on the weekend. The most amazing thing is that generations of athletes have played on that (grass) field. Hopefully, the next generations of Raiders will enjoy this state-of-the-art facility.”
The academy's board of trustees voted last fall to install synthetic turf and lights at the field.
They retained Activitas, Inc., a Boston-area firm specializing in planning, landscape architecture, civil engineering and athletic facility planning, to consult on the project.
According to Dawn Gale, director of the Academy Fund and alumni relations for FA, the school funded the upgrade in part through FA Scores!, a $1.3 million capital campaign.
The field will be suitable for soccer, football, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and field hockey. It is lined for each of the teams. A total of 624 spectators can be accommodated.
A new press box sits above the grandstand. The new lights stand 70 feet high.
Gordon anticipates the field getting plenty of use by numerous teams. Boys and girls soccer, both lacrosse teams along with field hockey will host some matches as well as prepare for away contests under the lights on the turf.
"Plus it gives us an additional practice field,” Gordon said. “Teams will be able to practice and simulate games.”
Games scheduled for the stadium next week include a junior varsity football game at 4 p.m. against Freeport on Monday; JV and varsity girls soccer versus Waynflete on Thursday at 3:30 and 5 p.m., respectively; and varsity boys soccer versus York on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
The school plans to add WiFi and ethernet that will allow Valley Vision (Channel 3) to broadcast games live.
Bill Edmunds, Valley Vision’s station manager, said Thursday, “We have live-streamed the last two away football games and were really hoping to be able to do Friday’s game, but the academy isn’t quite set up for that yet."
Edmunds said for those unable to attend the game, Valley Vision plans to air it on Saturday at 7 p.m. both on Channel 3 and on valleyvision.com.
In mid-June, school officials announced the stadium would be named after Atwood.
“The Atwood family has had a long and enduring relationship with the Academy,” said Head of School Erin Mayo.
“John’s legacy is evidenced by the continued success of our athletics program and the growth of our alpine and Nordic ski teams. We are thrilled to recognize and pay tribute to John’s many accomplishments.”
Atwood’s three children — all Fryeburg Academy alumni — are excited about this meaningful recognition.
“Even before our dad became a coach and a faculty member, he loved everything Fryeburg Academy had to offer. As young kids, we attended the plays, the concerts and sporting events,” recounted Nancy Atwood Mockler, Class of ’69; John Atwood, ’71; and Peter Atwood ’74. “When he became a teacher, coach and athletic director in the 1960s, he was immersed in all things Fryeburg Academy; he had found his calling.”
They added: “We’re happy that dad and our mom, Esther, can contribute to the new athletic stadium and that Fryeburg Academy has chosen to honor him. Thank you all so much.”
Former trustee Clarence Mulford, for whom the field is named, served on the academy’s board of trustees from 1951-56. Mulford, who died in 1956, "created Hopalong Cassidy in 1904 while living in Fryeburg,” Wikipedia said, and “he set aside much of his money from his books for local charities.”
Meanwhile, Gordon says Raider Nation is excited about the project.
"Friday night is going to be memorable. It’s a new era of Fryeburg athletics. I envision Friday nights being a special place around here.”
The track around the football field also received a facelift. “We resealed it and had it (painted) navy blue and white,” said Gordon.
The discus, shot put and javelin areas have been relocated, while the pole vault, triple jump, high jump and long jump areas are now at opposite ends of the track behind the football end zones.
