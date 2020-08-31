FREEDOM — A local woman and her daughter-in-law believe they may have seen a mountain lion last Thursday. Meanwhile, the Department of Fish and Game maintains it has no evidence the big cats have a presence in the Granite State.
Susan Marks, 71, of Freedom said she saw the “very large animal” just outside her driveway on Packard Road just before noon on Aug. 27. Packard Road is a dirt road that runs parallel to Ossipee Lake Road.
She was with her daughter-in-law, Rachel Kondo, 39, of Los Angeles, who is in Freedom for a visit.
“I looked up right at the crest, and there was this animal,” said Marks, adding that the hill was probably about 100 feet away and that Kondo wondered if it was a dog.
“I said ‘I don’t think that’s a dog.’ It was big. It had a long tail. It was just feline-looking and tan.”
Marks said she and her family members are familiar with wildlife and they see foxes, coyotes and moose. Family members have seen mountain lions before at places like Squam Lake Science Center.
“It just stood there and stared for a solid five minutes,” said Kondo, adding that she grabbed her dogs, Frankie and Linus.
Although her phone was in her pocket, Marks said she was too stunned to get a photo.
She and her husband, Ramon, have lived in the home since 2009, but her family has owned property since 1950. Marks is co-director of the Ossipee Lake Alliance.
Marks went to the online Freedom Bulletin Board, a town email group, asking if anyone else saw what they did. “It stood staring in the middle of the road and had a long tail with curl at end, catlike head and was very large (the size of a Great Dane or other large animal),” said Marks.
“It gracefully sauntered off into the woods with catlike movements, definitely not like a dog or fox or coyote. Sadly I did not get a photo.”
The average male cougar is about 130 pounds but can reach about 200 pounds. Females are smaller.
The Sun asked Freedom Police Chief Josh Shackford, a passionate hunter who is familiar with the outdoors, for his opinion.
“I haven’t heard anything, and I have never seen one,” said Shackford.
Marks and Kondo’s sighting is not without precedent in Freedom.
In 2010, a letter carrier named Chris Gill told the Sun she was driving along Burnham Hill Road at around noon on July 6, when a large, tan-colored cat crossed in front of her car.
Burnham Road is about an eight-minute drive from Packard Drive.
Gill said the animal weighed around 75 pounds and walked in a graceful feline manner. And unlike a bobcat, the animal Gill saw had a long, unmistakable tail.
“It went across the road in front of me, from one side to the other,” Gill said in a Monday telephone interview. “I slowed down and watched it trot right across the road.”
In February of 2018, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the extinct eastern cougar subspecies from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife to correct “a lingering anomaly that listed the species despite it likely having gone extinct many decades before the Endangered Species Act was even enacted.
Data from researchers, 21 states and Canadian provinces across the subspecies’ former eastern North American range indicate the eastern cougar likely disappeared forever at least 70 years ago.”
New Hampshire Fish and Game has a page on its website about mountain lions.
“Despite numerous reports, N.H. Fish and Game Department continues to have no physical evidence of mountain lion presence in the state,” it said.
“The species that once inhabited the Northeast, known as the eastern mountain lion, is now extinct. However, dispersing western mountain lions have left evidence as close as Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.”
According to Fish and Game, proof constitutes “verifiable pictures recorded by the observing person or a trail camera, scat and fur specimens.
Fish and Game Wildlife biologist Patrick Tate says that if the creature is a mountain lion iit’s probably a single animal “passing through“ New Hampshire not a part of a larger population.
Male mountain lions can roam thousands of miles in search of a mate. Tate said. He said photographic proof of mountain lions would be inevitable if they are here.
“There are thousands of privately owned trail cameras in N.H.’s woods and likely more security cameras,” said Tate
“A camera or two will inevitably record an image should a animal be in the state.”
Marks said she will keep a lookout for such proof.
Ramon Marks said he and Susan’s sister, Roberta MacCarthy, both believe scat they saw earlier this week on Ossipee Lake Road belonged to a mountain lion based on their research.
“A verifiable picture of the actual animal witnessed would allow the Agency to justify a field visit,“ said Tate in an email to the Sun.
“A track picture with a item showing scale that depicts a cat track in the realm of mountain lion size would warrant a field visit. Fur or scat accompanying other evidence (picture, video, or identifiable track) to lead the agency to suspect the scat may be that of mountain lion would justify further investigation. The agency will not test random collected scats. Past experiences have shown collected scats were from other species, not mountain lion.”
Marks said “lots of people” have replied to her post saying they have also seen mountain lions locally recently or a couple decades ago.
If you believe you have seen a mountain lion and want to report it, contact Fish and Game’s Wildlife Division at (603) 271-2461 or wildlife@wildlife.nh.gov to request an observation report form.
