FREEDOM — The Freedom Planning Board on Wednesday posted to townoffreedom.net a draft short-term rental ordinance that will be presented at a public hearing Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Freedom Town Hall. If the proposal has to be modified, another hearing would take place.
According to the draft ordinance, STR owners would be required to get a conditional use permit from the board of selectmen. If passed as written in March, owners would be able to legally rent out their properties short-term for only 45 days per year. This is meant to prevent investors from scooping up homes for profit but allowing families to generate some income.
"I've run numbers up to down and sideways, and 45 days will allow almost everyone to pay their taxes and generate another two times their taxes," said board chair Anne Cunningham. "So if they pay $3,000 in taxes in 45 days, they'll probably get the $3,000 and another $6,000, and that $6,000 they'll get every single year."
Cunningham said there are factions in town who don't like STRs and another group that is against any restrictions.
But the planning board is giving residents the option to choose between allowing STRs in every district or putting restrictions only in certain town districts.
Freedom's draft ordinance caught the attention of the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals' President David Cavanaugh, who said his group "is very concerned with Freedom’s proposed regulations, not because we don’t want any regulations, but because the regulations they are proposing don’t seem to follow current N.H. law."
He noted currently towns cannot have the fire chief inspect single-family homes. "Yet Freedom is asking that a short-term rental owner have an inspection to obtain a license."
Other towns are also getting into the act.
In Bartlett, the planning board is holding a hearing on two petitioned warrant articles pertaining to STR issues Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at Bartlett Town Hall.
The first is a noise ordinance filed by resident Julia King that would prohibit loud, unnecessary and annoying noises.
The second, filed by Lydia Lansing, asks the town "to create ordinance(s) which will confine the use of short-term rental properties (STRs) to commercial zones only, as defined in the Town of Bartlett Zoning Ordinance as amended March 13, 2018."
And after the town of Madison decided last week to enforce a ban on STRs in the Eidelweiss Residential District, Cavanaugh's group, through its attorney Mark Puffer of Preti Flaherty, wrote the town asking it to reconsider its position.
Puffer said STRs are not business/commercial enterprises and therefore should be allowed in Eidelweiss.
"My client and its members would prefer not to litigate this issue but instead wait for the New Hampshire Legislature to address the issue of short-term rentals in a comprehensive way that is fair to all parties," said Puffer.
The letter warns that if Madison pursues legal action and loses it may have to pay his clients' legal bills.
Madison selectmen next meet Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) is proposing SB 249 to prohibit towns from banning — or tightly regulating — short-term rentals, a bill that is co-sponsored by Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), who represents Conway.
Conway is presently engaged in a court battle with short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick. Judge Amy Ignatius is being asked to determine if Conway's regulations can legally prohibit short-term rentals.
Town Manager Tom Holmes described SB 249 as "weak" because it didn't include provisions about occupancy limits, snow or trash storage. Holmes said Selectman Carl Thibodeau had written to Bradley expressing concerns about the bill.
Cavanaugh said the his group agrees that "there should be more included in SB 249 to allow towns to regulate quality-of-life issues and address safety concerns. But I don’t think those specific regulations should be in a bill written in Concord."
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Municipal Association has criticized SB 249 in its legislative bulletin posted to nhmunicipal.org.
NHMA is asking people to call their state senators, especially if they sit on the commerce committee, to tell them to vote to kill the bill.
"As many of our members in vacation hot spots can attest, the proliferation of short-term rentals has caused significant problems, including stymying business due to lack of long-term housing for employees, contributing to the shortage of affordable housing, creating noise-and-party issues which occupy significant police time, and reducing year-round town populations, leaving fewer people available to take up the mantel of volunteer civic service in local government," said NHMA.
Of SB 249, Cavanaugh said, "It is a good bipartisan compromise that the majority of locals would support!"
