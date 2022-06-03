WOLFEBORO — Peter Christ, a former maintenance man at Huggins Hospital, is under indictment for destroying evidence in the investigation into his alleged recordings of at least one woman in a hospital bathroom, according to court records.
Christ, 65, was indicted on two counts of felony falsifying evidence and is charged with one misdemeanor count of violating privacy after a cellphone was found hidden in a bathroom, court records say.
According to the indictments handed up this week, Christ took a cellphone hidden in a hand sanitizer container and put it in the bottom of a trash barrel after he became aware that an official investigation was underway.
Christ stopped working at the hospital in November, around the time of the alleged incident, according to a hospital representative. Once staff at the hospital became aware of the bathroom situation, Wolfeboro police were called in to investigate, according to the representative.
Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau declined to comment on the case, as did the Carroll County Attorney’s office.
No affidavit has been made public in the case yet, but according to the available records, Christ allegedly targeted at least one woman at the hospital with his secret recordings. He is ordered to stay away from that woman and to stay away from the hospital.
Christ is due in court for his arraignment on June 9. His attorney, Jesse Friedman, said it is too early to pass judgment in the case.
“Peter Christ is presumed innocent under our system of justice. It is all too easy to pass judgment on others and we will have no further comment until the case is concluded,” Friedman said.
Huggins released the following statements to the Sun on Friday:
"Due to our extensive security video surveillance (elsewhere), we were able to notify the authorities and share information quickly after the suspicious activity was reported.
"There was no risk to patients identified," said the statement.
In a message to all employees immediately following the incident, Huggins Hospital President and CEO Jeremy Roberge said, “'We do not tolerate this behavior and these actions at Huggins Hospital and we will do everything in our power to protect our Huggins family.'"
