CONWAY — A former store clerk who was convicted of stealing nearly $7,000 from Cumberland Farms has lost his appeal at the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Michael Kukuruza, 42, of Conway was accused of taking $6,850 from the Conway Village Cumberland Farms’ safe during the early morning hours of April 26, 2017, while working as a cashier.
The prosecution sought to prove Kukuruza was guilty of a Class A felony by stealing more than $1,500. Kukuruza represented himself in court and successfully argued his first trial into a hung jury on Nov. 29, 2018.
Last year, Kukurza, again representing himself, was not so lucky for his second trial on Dec. 12, 2019.
On Jan. 3, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sentenced Kukuruza to two to four years in the state penitentiary. He also was ordered to pay $6,850.80 in restitution to Cumberland Farms. He sought bail from Ignatius, but it was denied, so Kukuruza has been serving the sentence.
But Kukuruza appealed his conviction before the New Hampshire Supreme Court, where he was represented by Chief Appellate Defender Christopher Johnson. The Carroll County Attorney's Office prosecuted at the Superior Court level and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office prosecuted before the Supreme Court.
Kukuruza's appeal said in part: "The court erred in refusing to dismiss the case after the state missed a deadline for declaring whether it intended to retry Kukuruza after a first trial ended in a hung jury.
"The court had good reason to dismiss the case on Kukuruza’s motion," it continued. "Though it charged a felony, the case did not involve a serious crime of violence, such as could justify overlooking an unexplained and unjustified delay in announcing an intention to reprosecute.
"Moreover, in its motion, the state advanced no reason why it required more than three months to announce a decision on re-prosecution. During that period, Kukuruza could only be left to wonder and worry about the state’s intentions," Johnson wrote.
On Feb. 11 2019, the court set a March 3 deadline for the the county attorney's office to make a decision and notify the court. However, that date came and went without a notice from the prosecution, which filed several weeks later, on March 15.
Despite that, the Supreme Court sided with the Attorney General's Office in an order issued Wednesday. The case was decided on briefs as the court determined oral arguments weren't necessary.
"Although the the trial court has the authority to dismiss a charge based on a prosecutor's failure to comply with a scheduling deadline, we have held that the trial court may impose such an extreme sanction only when the state's conduct has actually prejudiced the defendant," said the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court noted that Kukuruza's motion to the Superior Court to dismiss, dated July 2019, was on the basis that the state didn't comply with the Feb. 11, 2019, order but it failed to show how that delay hurt his case.
The Carroll County Attorney's Office said it had not received the Feb. 11 order from the court and that it sent notification on March 15, 2019, of its intent to retry Kukuruza. It also argued that Kukuruza hadn't shown he had been prejudiced against.
"In denying the motion, the trial court reasoned, 'there being no prejudice shown, the court will not take the extraordinary step of dismissing the charge,'" stated the Supreme Court which said that the Superior Court (Ignatius) didn't make a reversable error and that his argument that the Superior Court should have given him bail was therefore moot.
According to Deputy Carroll County Attorney Steve Briden, Kukuruza has already served most of his sentence and is now on administrative home confinement.
