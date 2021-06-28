CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Farmers’ Market holds its first session of the season today at the North Conway Community Center.
The MWV Farmers’ Market was started by Liz and Rachel Freierman of Highwater Farm in Bartlett. They identified a need in the community for accessible and affordable local food.
The market is run by a group of eight board members who have organized and fundraised to make the market a success, according to North Conway Community Center Executive Director Carrie Burkett, who serves on the board.
The market will be held Tuesdays outdoors from 4-7 p.m. Most vendors will accept SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) which will be doubled with Market Match dollars toward purchases of fruits and vegetables.
Around 14 vendors are expected a week with a variety of products, such as fruits, vegetables, honey, baked goods, eggs, bread, maple syrup, sweets, cut flowers and more. Food trucks will be on site and musical entertainment is scheduled. The MWV Band also will performing Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. on July 6.
For more information, call (603) 356-2096.
