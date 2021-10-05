CONWAY — Wednesday looks like the perfect morning for taking a walk. It’s also International Walk to School Day, and while youngsters across the world will make their pilgrimage to their respective classrooms, students and staff at the John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway will join in the event.
With sun in the forecast for Wednesday, the Falcons at John Fuller are eager to stretch their feet and begin their day with a little bit of exercise.
This will be the fifth year John Fuller has done the walk.
“It is just staff and families this year again, and we are just traveling through Whitaker Woods, but we are participating in the event to promote and practice health and wellness,” said Principal Danielle Nutting. “It should be a great way to start our day.”
Nutting shared the schedule for Wednesday.
Face-to-face students will arrive at John Fuller at the regular scheduled time with school announcements scheduled for 9:05 a.m.
“Classes will then walk a designated course with their cohorts to include the school grounds and Whitaker Woods,” said Nutting. “Cohorts will leave from the John Fuller School kickball field area and should maintain physical distance between each class.”
Timing for each class: sixth-grader to begin the walk at 9:10 a.m. fourth and fifth graders in Becca Skelton and Ashley Hodgkins classrooms begin at 9:15 a.m.; fourth and fifth graders in Rami Coffey and Patty Gagnon’s classrooms begin at 9:20 a.m.; second and third grades start their walk at 9:30 a.m., and children in kindergarten and first grade are stated to depart at 9:40 a.m. for their walk.
Organized by the Partnership for a Walkable America, Walk to School Day in the USA began in 1997 as a one-day event aimed at building awareness for the need for walkable communities. The event became international in 2000 with the addition of the U.K. and Canada.
Nine N.H. schools (down from 17 last year) are scheduled to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.