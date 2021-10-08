CONWAY — Wherever you go in the valley this year, everyone seems to be talking about the lateness of the annual explosion of fall color.
In the lower elevations of Madison, Eaton, Tamworth, Conway, Bartlett and Jackson, there are still a lot of green trees — but that will soon change.
According to the state foliage tracker (visitnh.gov/fall), Crawford Notch and Pinkham Notch are both at a moderate peak level heading into the holiday weekend — a fact that was confirmed by a drive through the notches Wednesday, where the foliage-viewing crowd could be seen taking photos at favorite locations like the Willey Slide Historical Site in Crawford Notch.
There, the colors were good but not yet peak, with yellows, oranges and reds mixed with a still substantial quotient of greens.
The good news? It might make for an extended season lasting into the end of the month.
“It’s going to be a good foliage season in the White Mountains and southern New Hampshire where we are as well but it will be spread out — I’m calling it a ‘Quilty As Charged’ foliage season: There will be pockets of foliage, kind of like a patchwork quilt,” said Jack Burnett, managing editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, founded in 1792 and published by Yankee Magazine of Dublin.
“We are kind of easing into it because we’ve had warm temperatures: we need cold temperatures to kick in to get things going. The forecast calls for it to get cold around Oct. 20 or 21; with the cold weather that will seal the deal (for foliage),” said Burnett.
He and natural resources field specialist Wendy Scribner of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension of Conway explained that in addition to the relatively warm early fall, the dry June was followed by a record-setting wet July — and those factors also have played a role in the foliage schedule.
“Trust me,” said Burnett, “the trees in the White Mountains did not go into a panic, because they have seen wet summers before. But some will have more wet feet now, and that affects the tree’s metabolism.”
According to the Mount Washington Observatory’s Brian Fitzgerald, while June saw just .64 inches of rain in North Conway (3.89 inches below normal), 7.76 inches fell in July, which was 3.26 inches above normal. August’s total of 4.01 inches was close to normal, and September saw 4.34 inches, 0.67 inches above normal, and after drought conditions were found in the first half of the year, drought conditions have now ended in the county with several months of near normal rainfall.
Of course, Scribner said, one big windstorm and/or rainstorm could knock all those leaves off the trees to change the fall foliage outlook — but so far, so good.
Asked about the impact on foliage of the gypsy moth caterpillar infestation that wreaked havoc on deciduous trees last spring, they both said the trees for the most part handled it well and regenerated leaves — but there was an impact, with an estimated 50,000 acres affected in New Hampshire this year.
“They had considerable effect — which is why I am predicting the foliage will be spotty,” said Burnett, getting back to his “patchwork quilt” theme.
“They ate a lot of leaves — they love oak trees, it’s like ice cream sandwiches to them, but they will eat everything, including evergreens. So, their eating the leaves allowed more sunlight into the forest, and some trees will also be suffering because it takes more energy to regrow their leaves,” Burnett said.
“Oak leaves are usually the yellow leaves, so there might be a diminution of those colors,” he added.
Scribner, who holds a degree in forest management, was less certain of the impact of the gypsy moths on the foliage.
“It was the first year that the trees got hit (in this cycle), and it happened early enough in the summer that they were able to grow out new leaves.
“But if we get another hard hit next year, we could see trees get stressed and drop their leaves early or dying,” said Scribner.
She said the onset of the foliage does seem tardy.
“This season seems to be warmer than typical falls, and I think you get those brilliant colors from really cool and crisp nights and warm days. We haven’t had a frost, so that may be a factor,” said Scribner.
Those in the tourism industry are hoping for an extended season.
“I agree that the foliage seems to be late this year — but I think that’s great because it will extend the season,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce.
“There will be plenty of color and it has started up north, which people can check out. Most people don’t just stay in Tamworth or the Conways their whole visit; they take the 100-Mile Loop (west across the Kancamagus Highway (U.S. Route 112) over to Lincoln and then north through Franconia Notch on Interstate 93 and back around on Routes 3 and Route 302 to North Conway).”
Her comments were echoed by Charyl Reardon, executive director of the White Mountains Attractions Association based in North Woodstock at the western end of the Kanc.
“It’s true that it’s a little late this year (the foliage), but it is turning in the notches, and we’re expecting it to be a strong season, which is what the state is predicting as well,” said Reardon on Tuesday.
“People have been flocking to our office, asking about scenic drives and where they can go and have a scenic roadside picnic,” said Reardon, who worked at her organization’s front desk last weekend, which gave her an upfront grasp of what the traveling foliage public is seeking.
Despite the late start, she and Crawford said visitors nonetheless are here not only for the foliage but also for:
• The Fryeburg and Sandwich Fairs, both back after a year’s hiatus due to COVID, with the Fryeburg Fair through Oct. 10 and the Sadwich Fair taking place Oct. 9 through 11);
• Hiking.
• Apple picking (the harvest is said to be the sweetest in years, according to local orchard growers such as Elaine Hatch of Hatches Orchard of Center Conway, which offers pick-your-own hours).
• Having fun at Sherman Farm’s Corn Maize (this year’s theme in conjunction with Pine Tree School in Center Conway is “We Are Leaders).
• Visiting the 61 displays that are part of this year’s Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce “Return of the Pumpkin People” displays from Jackson to Conway (see related story).
• Going to RiverFire in Berlin on Oct. 16, described as a full day of fun, ending with some dramatic fires on the river. For details, go to androscogginvalleychamber.com.
Then there are Conway Scenic Railroad’s Mountaineer excursions to Crawford Notch and Valley Train rides to Conway and Bartlett — a great way to view the beginning foliage from the comfort of a train ride.
Many opt to view the foliage by traveling up the 7.6-mile long Mt. Washington Auto Road, either in a chauffeured van or driving their own vehicles to the “Top of New England,” the 6,288-foot Mount Washington.
They can also ride up to the summit on the Cog Railway, accessible from the Crawford Notch side of Mount Washington.
Others may choose to go for a mountain bike ride at Great Glen Trails or Cranmore Mountain Resort’s Mountain Adventure Park.
Add a kayak or canoe outing, and it’s plain to see that the extended warm temperatures are enhancing people’s trips to the mountains and rivers this season.
The valley has yet to experience a frost this week, and that also played a role, combined with the wet summer in the foliage.
And, although some traditional local Columbus Day events such as Attitash’s Oktoberfest are not happening this year, due to the pandemic, others events are filling that niche, such as Settlers Green’s fifth annual Buskerfest, today and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring a Tuckerman Brewing Co. pop-up beer garden both days as well as musicians playing throughout the complex, capped by a performance by the local rock group Shark Martin from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
Also presenting live outdoor entertainment this weekend is Tuckerman Brewing Co. at 64 Hobbs St. in Conway, from 3-6 p.m. both days, featuring the Riley Parkhurst Project today and Diane Blue and the Boston Blues All Stars on Sunday.
And Ledge Brewing Co. off Route 16 in Intervale has the Boston-based Inie garage rock band, the Stacking Stones Band, outdoors today from 6-9 p.m.
As Reardon noted, almost every business is understaffed, of course, given Carroll County’s 2.9 percent unemployment rate as of August — but local businesses are making do, both in the retail and restaurant industry as well as at local attractions.
“The lack of employees is the big story,” said Reardon. “It’s very much our big issue to tackle (along with the constraints of the pandemic). It’s a matter of how do we find a workforce here and encourage people to return to the hospitality industry and let them know there are many facets to the industry; that it’s not just busing and waiting on tables; and that it is a key part of our economy.”
That was backed by interviews with a few local business representatives:
“We are busy. We would be back on track with 2019 or even better if we had the full staff,” said Terry O’Brien, co-owner/manager of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen.
“We have been extremely busy. We have experienced an awesome swell of ridership,” said Brian Solomon, events and marketing director for the Conway Scenic Railroad. “It adds a lot of stress, because we are doing all of this with fewer people but we are doing the best we can and asking people’s patience.”
He said the tourist railroad that was founded in 1974 has added excursions for its Mountaineer Crawford Notch runs as well as train cars and they continue to fill up quickly.
The motorcoach business has also rebounded after taking a drastic hit last year due to the pandemic.
“I think a lot of people have a pent-up desire to travel. Some tours have canceled, but we had nine motorcoaches out there today,” said Solomon on Tuesday morning.
With this foliage season’s late start, he like Crawford said it bodes well for the railroad’s fall outlook — and then there’s the post-foliage season, too.
“I think that November is one of the unsung times here — the foliage is gone but that means you can see much better views of the mountains,” said Solomon.
“I’m no expert (concerning the foliage forecast),” he added, noting he has only worked for the CSRR for a year and a half, “but I think we are a good week to 10 days behind where we were last year.”
As Crawford and Reardon noted, the New Hampshire Division of Tourism and Travel Development is predicting a banner foliage season, back to 2019 levels.
Due in part to increased vaccinations and lessened restrictions, 3.2 million visitors are expected to plan their visit to the Granite State for the autumn travel season with spending anticipated to reach $1.4 billion.
During a press conference in Concord Sept. 22, N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell addressed expectations for the state’s second busiest season coming on the heels of a successful summer and shared the importance of continuing sustainability efforts.
Announced earlier this year, the “Don’t Take New Hampshire For Granite” campaign promotes statewide sustainability through a variety of efforts, including Leave No Trace, which encourages visitors to travel intentionally and respectfully.
Don’t Take NH For Granite and Leave No Trace reminds people that whether they’re visiting for a day or a week it’s important to: research and plan ahead for their trips, be respectful of each other, as well as tips for trail safety and reminding travelers to pick up trash.
“We launched these campaigns to encourage visitors and residents alike to work together to protect and preserve New Hampshire so that it’s here for future generations to enjoy. The safety and appearance of our state is critical to the continued growth in tourism,” the Commissioner shared.New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois provided some metrics on the current travel trends, and expects tourism numbers to return to pre-pandemic days.
“Despite the challenges we still face, we expect to see a growth in visitation this season,” said Harnois. “People have a strong desire to travel and a fall road trip to New Hampshire is an excellent antidote.”
The digital campaign targets New England and New York, as well as the markets in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia.
With a significant influx of visitors expected for the fall season raising awareness about messages such as planning ahead, being respectful, and being considerate of each other becomes even more important for those working in the tourism industry striving to provide a memorable experience for guests.
As for respecting the people who work in the tourism and retail industry, as well as the reosurces, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce (mtwashingtonvalley.org) has come up with a pledge that asks all to:
• Plan ahead and be prepared.
• Trash your trash (carry out what you carry in; bring trash bags).
• Keep the wildlife wild.
• Stick to the trails.
• Take only pictures and leave only footprints.
• When nature calls, respect nature (know appropriate ways to dispose of human waste in nature).
• Camp responsibly.
• Share the outdoors (by being considerate of others and mindful of the many reasons why someone may be accessing the outdoors).
• Protect the waterways.
New Hampshire is committed to keeping its residents and visitors safe and follows the CDC’s guidelines for COVID-19 safety, says the New Hampshire Office of Tourism and Travel Development.
Visitors should be prepared to wear a mask indoors and practice social distancing when possible. For more information, call (603) 271-2665 or go to visitnh.gov.
So, take to the hiking trails and scenic driving routes for the annual fall foliage extravaganza — which appears to be a tad late, but better late than never, foliage lovers say.
