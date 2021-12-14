CONWAY — Students and staff at Kennett High School continued their theme of "paying it forward" last Friday by doing a myriad of things to help the Mount Washington Valley community.
They did everything from making holiday cards for senior citizens to baking cookies and even dog walking at the Conway Area Humane Society.
Jen Murphy, director of school counseling; Jodie SanDonato, world language teacher; and Virginia Schrader, director of the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center organized the second public service day. The first was in September when students and staff took part in a community-wide cleanup.
Schrader said: “The idea stemmed from a conversation about our elderly residents and what we could do for them to get ready for winter. That conversation morphed into tapping other non-profits and service organizations that work so hard for the people of MWV.”
She added: “As you can imagine, creating activities for 750 students was a bit challenging, but we got creative and came up with over 30. Teachers volunteered to lead activities and came up with some of their own.”
Weeks of planning went into pulling things off.
"Tsecond quarter event was titled 'Tis The Season.’ We had been collecting donations for several non-profits, including the Brown Church, Conway Area Humane Society, Angels & Elves, New Hampshire State Police Troop E and others.”
Last Friday from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., students had the choice of signing up for one or two of 30 different activities, including dog walking, making cat toys and adoption posters at the Conway Area Humane Society; caroling at Merriman House and Mineral Springs; yard clean-ups for elderly residents; playing in the band at Schouler Park; baking cookies for first responders; making wreaths; creating holiday cards; crafting ornaments and making bird feeders for the new Ravine Trail; and a cleanup of the school grounds.
“Teachers took students to people's houses to stack wood, shovel, move patio furniture indoors, move wood pellets and just offer a helping hand,” said Schrader. “We worked with the Gibson Center and Meals on Wheels to find residents who needed assistance.”
Students were asked to sign up for either two-hour-long activities or an activity that ran for two hours.
The two-hour activities included: Fabricating beautiful wreaths from hand-picked greenery with Paul Cail (construction trades teacher) and James Harrington (automotive technology teacher).
They could also walk dogs at the Conway Humane Society with Nicole Nappi (special education teacher) and Tammi Buckley (special education teacher).
They could go on an adventure with John Lamneck (math teacher) and Darron Laughland (special education teacher) and learn geocaching, map-making as well as go on a hike.
Other activities included designing and decorating classroom doors with Erica Bertrand (science teacher); making decorative bird feeders to place along new hiking trail with MaryAnn Abrams (science teacher) and Charlene Roberts (special education teacher); creating holiday ornaments with Gail Lamothe (special education teacher) and Lisa Belflower (a paraprofessional); and decorating cookies with Kate Sargent (physical science teacher) and Brett Taylor (biology teacher).
Hourlong activities included baking and decorating cookies to be distributed to deserving entities around the valley with Chef Bryant Alden (culinary teacher); making toys for cats for the Conway Area Humane Society with Leslie Jones (school counselor), Cheryl Furtado (school counselor), Colleen Hill (English teacher), Nate Jaus (school counselor) and Sean Littlefield (physical science teacher);creating dog adoption posters for the CAHS with Jaus and Littlefield or Ed Fayle (English teacher), Brenda Harris (special education teacher) and Kathleen Maynard (health science technology teacher).
Also, making holiday cards for custodians, first responders, other medical personnel and folks in the valley at Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Upper Saco River Valley Land Trust, Mt. Washington Observatory, White Mountain National Forest, Nature Conservancy Green Hills Preserve, Appalachian Mountain Club) with Sarah Frankel (science teacher) and Susan Dirubbo (world language teacher).
Other activities: picking up trash around the school grounds with Benjamin Swett (math teacher), Ryan Mahan (English teacher) and Sierra Hopkins (STEM teacher). Taking a hike down to the river with Christine Thompson (grant and Title I coordinator); playing holiday bingo with sous chef Mary Donovan; designinginspirational posters to post around the school with Kathleen Murdough (social studies teacher).
There was also painting beautiful wooden snowflakes and ornaments with Erica Bertrand (science teacher); working on a 1,000-piece puzzle while singing Christmas carols with Sarah Asbell (world language teacher); playing variety of board games with Daniel Mack (computer science teacher and Samuel Cartan (English teacher).
Also, wrapping presents for Angels & Elves with Kelley Murphy (teacher education teacher), Trisha Silvia (a paraprofessional) and Abbey Donaldson (visual media teacher); and playing tournament-style dodgeball in the gym with Vaughn Beckwith (physical education teacher), Cassie Daley (physical education teacher) and Emilie Benjamin (health teacher).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.