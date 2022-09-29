ALBANY — A roomful of area local residents Wednesday urged the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on Route 16 from Tamworth to Conway because the level of traffic and recent fatal accidents there are making them fear for their lives.
The public hearing on Route 16, organized by DOT, Albany selectmen and the North Country Council, was held at Albany Town Hall. Approximately 50 people attended. The purpose of the meeting was to gather input on proposed improvements such as shoulder widening and center line rumble strips over a 6-mile stretch of Route 16. Construction is slated for between 2025-27 for a cost of about $9 million.
The posted speed limit on that stretch of highway is 50 mph. In the summer, 13,000 vehicles are typical per day. In August, a fatal three-vehicle crash in Albany killed an 8-year-old boy and left members of his family injured.Days later, there a single vehicle crash nearby in Madison killed the driver and two adult passengers.
In the past decade, the 6.6-mile stretch has seen 130 crashes.
"I'm going to tell you, just the whole road is a hazard," said Howard Hatch, one of many residents to complain about speeders. "Come out and spend the day on a weekend. Watch motorcycles go by at 100 miles an hour. I'm not exaggerating."
Hatch blamed the DOT for not improving the road since 1938.
"C'mon, people, let's go!" Hatch told the officials, to applause.
DOT Environmental Manager Melilotus Dube mentioned she had walked that stretch twice. One man in the audience told her she must have been "scared" and another said, "I'm surprised you're still alive."
Someone asked the officials how speed limits are set, and DOT Project Manager Jason Ayotte replied that the commissioner of DOT has that authority but often delegates to the state traffic engineer. Speed tests, which show how fast people on average drive on a stretch of road, can determine what the limit should be.
Ayotte said DOT staff were in Albany to help make the road safer.
Tanglewood Motel and Cottages owner Laura Gorman made clear her displeasure with that method of setting limits. She said having such a high speed limit makes life precarious for business owners and customers.
"I don't understand why people driving on the road should dictate how fast they're going to go in front of my property," said Gorman. "I have guests that leave because trying to get into my (drive)way is so dangerous."
During the meeting, attendees were presented two large maps. One stretched from Tamworth to Town Hall Road and a second showed from Town Hall Road to Conway.People were encouraged to place red stickers in areas of concern. The stretch near Tanglewood Cottages in Madison received a dense cluster of stickers, as one of the recent fatal crashes happened right near there.
Gorman's voice cracked with emotion when mentioning the death of "the little boy who was here on vacation." She said straightening the road would be impossible because of wetlands and the cost of taking property through eminent domain.
"So if we could just try and do something on speed without a 10-year survey, I would greatly appreciate it," she said.
Gorman was later seen being taken out of the meeting by stretcher for an apparent medical issue.
Later, Albany selectmen's chair Kathleen Golding said she spoke to Gorman's husband who told her she would be OK.
Various residents complained that they are nervous about being hit by traffic when pulling in their driveways and that Route 16 is Albany's Main Street and the speed should be lowered.
Resident Bill Lake, who said he has road construction experience, suggested making a bypass around Albany starting at T-P Self Storage in Madison through the woods to Chocorua Lake. He said it would be feasible with state, federal and local town funding.
"The time is now to straighten this out," said Lake. "It's not getting any better."
A few people discussed either being in a fatal car crash on the road or knowing someone who had. Among them was Allen Savary, who said a girl he was riding with died in a 2004 crash in the area of Valladares Transportation & Repair, which is between Bald Hill and Tanglewood Motel & Cottages.
"We were coming around that corner heading south, and as you're heading around that corner, it's basically a blind corner," said Savary, explaining that another driver heading north was in the wrong lane. "We had no time to react."
Madison Police Chief Bob King compared the amount of traffic on Route 16 to "fitting 10 pounds of manure in a 5-pound bag." He said speeding and the narrowness of the road make the issues worse.
"Albany really needs to invest a lot of money into enforcement," said King. "The road needs to be widened out here. It really does."
The location marked with the most red stickers on the maps was the intersection of Route 16, Route 113 and Wildwood Road, just south of Coleman Rental and Supply. High-speed traffic, line of sight issues and the way the sun hits the intersection makes navigating it difficult, area residents said.
Madison Selectman John Arruda called the intersection "terrible," and Albany Selectman Kelly Robitaille said it's "the worst" he's seen.
"It's a joke as to how many times they've replaced that stop sign," said Robitaille."The sign is notorious because coming down the hill, people will lose traction wanting to make the turn and take that stop sign out."
Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), who is vice chair of the Public Works and Highways Committee, said there's a pool of money for public safety projects that should be tapped to address the intersection. He's also interested in any improvements that would cause traffic to slow down and widening the shoulders.
Toward the end of the meeting, resident Sean Wadsworth summed up the feedback to DOT.
"I feel like the entire room said lower the speed limit," said Wadsworth, adding it's cheaper to install signs than to widen the road. "Instead of a million dollars per mile, it's $1,000 per mile. It seems like a no-brainer."
Ayotte said he would present the attendees' concerns to the bureau of traffic.
"I will certainly take that back and work on it next time we meet," said Ayotte.
There will be another public input meeting next year on DOT's proposed solutions. A public hearing will be held in 2024 before the project goes to final design and ultimately construction.
