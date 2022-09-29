ALBANY — A roomful of area local residents Wednesday urged the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on Route 16 from Tamworth to Conway because the level of traffic and recent fatal accidents there are making them fear for their lives.

The public hearing on Route 16, organized by DOT, Albany selectmen and the North Country Council, was held at Albany Town Hall. Approximately 50 people attended. The purpose of the meeting was to gather input on proposed improvements such as shoulder widening and center line rumble strips over a 6-mile stretch of Route 16. Construction is slated for between 2025-27 for a cost of about $9 million.

