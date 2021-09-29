CONWAY — Wider shoulders on Route 16, a bridge in Albany and the Main Street Project were all discussed last week during a public hearing on New Hampshire’s Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan.
The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT), made up of the five Executive Councilors and the commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, held public hearings throughout New Hampshire.
Conway is represented by Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), who led the meeting on Sept. 23 at Conway Town Hall. Among state officials in attendance were Assistant DOT Commissioner William Cass.
The purpose of the hearings is to get public comments/testimony on transportation projects and priorities included in the state’s draft 2023-32 Ten Year Plan. The plan is updated every few years. The draft plan is to be completed by June 30, 2022.
Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) supported the state’s road-widening efforts. He said shoulders should be at least 6 feet on state highways.
“I think it’s important that we open up the lanes along our roads for pedestrians and bicycles,” said McConkey. “But also for safety when an incident happens there’s someplace you can get around. A wider shoulder, I think, is a great investment.”
The draft Ten Year Plan shows a $13 million shoulder widening and resurfacing project in Albany that would also involve center lane rumble strips and bridge work. The construction would start from 2025 and end in 2027. The current version of the plan 2021-30 had this beginning in 2023.
Albany Selectman Rob Nadler wondered if the Albany work would ever be done. “It’s been on the Ten Year Plan for probably well over 10 years,” said Nadler. who noticed in the new revision it’s been knocked back another few years and it’s probably the worst section of Route 16 between Portsmouth and Conway.
“And I don’t know what to do to speed up the construction rather than every couple of years thinking back to three years,” he said.
DOT director of the Division for Project Development Peter Stamnas said one reason the Albany project has been delayed is that right-of-way acquisitions “take time.”
Cass said the project is “actively being worked on” and DOT does want consistent shoulders on the highway.
Maureen Tessier said that since the work on the Conway Main Street Project began, her neighborhood on Pequawket Drive has seen more traffic. Sshe was more concerned about the speeders where the speed limit is 25 mph but they commonly go 50 mph.
“I don’t feel safe walking in my neighborhood anymore,” said Tessier.
Selectmen’s chair David Weathers, who attended the meeting, said he knows police have been watching for speeders on that road and suggested Tessier contact Chief Chris Mattei.
Ray Shakir of North Conway suggested that Route 16 be improved and widened from Portsmouth to Conway to move traffic through faster. He said there are plenty of vacant areas where the road could be three or four lanes without disrupting anything.
“(Route) 16 is really a royal pain,” said Shakir.
Marc Ohlson of Madison spoke wistfully of the now-defunct Conway Bypass plan, which he said if built would have relieved Conway Village of traffic.
Cass replied the state did some of the work, like the North-South Road but that it struggled to find the funding for the bypass for over 15 years.
“It really wasn’t likely to be funded in the forseeable future, if at all,” said Cass, adding that the uncertainty was an issue for property owners near the bypass.
Cass said some former bypass land will be used for the Mount Washington Valley Recreation Path. He said the DOT is handling the dispossession of the bypass corridor lands.
Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Mike DiGregorio agreed with McConkey about widening road shoulders and noted that he, too, was “disappointed” the bypass was “killed.”
Tracy Orlando of the Echo Group asked about the Main Street Project, the second portion of which may impact the Echo Group’s property. “I want to find out what’s going on with that,” she said.
The Eastern Main Street project includes possibly adding lanes at the Four Corners, plus reconfiguring the Irving gas station intersection (where Echo Group is located), with two lanes curving north and a third one east on Route 113 past the library.
This portion of the project was delayed when Conway Public Library officials expressed concern it would impact the library’s grounds. Since then, another design was drafted.
Cass told Orlando that the Eastern project had been scheduled for 2021 but some environmental and right-of-way issues postponed it to 2023 or so. He said the project will be included in the 2023-32 Ten Year Plan.
Cass said that establishing a new layout for the Eastern project would require a public hearing. Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the hearing would be conducted this winter in early 2022.
Another project in both the current and draft Ten Year Plans is upgrading the intersection at East Conway Road and Route 302 where a Massachusetts was killed in a collision on Labor Day 2018. There is currently only a stop sign at the intersection. Discussions have been held about whether to put a roundabout or stoplight there.
That project, costing $2.8 million, remains in the 2023-32 draft plan.
Those not able to attend the meetings can submit written testimony within 10 days of the completion of the public hearings but no later than Nov. 8, at 4 p.m. Copies of documents related to the Ten-Year Plan are available at tinyurl.com/2du3yrxj or by contacting the Bureau of Planning & Community Assistance at the Department of Transportation (603-271-3344).
