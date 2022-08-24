unty House District 8 has some familiar faces, as well as some not so familiar ones vying to fill its two seats.
Three out of the four candidates seeking District 8’s two open seats spoke recently at the Gibson Center For Senior Service’s Five-Minute Forums for the Democrat and Republican parties.
House District 8 is a reformulated floterial district due to the 2020 Census. Pre-redistricting, it comprised Brookfield, Effingham, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tuftonboro and Wakefield. The seat is occupied by Democrat Bill Marsh, who is running for state Senate.
Going forward, District 8 will represent Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield.
Running in House District 8 are District 3 incumbents Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and newcomers Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough).
Costable Jr. didn’t attend the forum, but the other three did.
McConkey and Knirk were elected to House District 3, which serves Albany, Freedom, Madison, and Tamworth.
McConkey spoke at the Aug. 18 Republican forum, and Knirk and Ringelstein spoke at the Democratic forum on Tuesday.
McConkey told the audience he’s the owner of a small family septic design/installing business.
He is also part-owner of M&V Convenience. As for his experience in Concord, McConkey has served eight terms in the House. During that time, he has served as chairman and vice chairman of the Public Works and Highway Committee.
“My good friend (former House Speaker Gene) Chandler always said the most important thing is to keep money flowing to the North Country,” said McConkey. “We’re a minority and by having people in leadership positions, we help tone that so that we see more (money) in Public Works and Highways.”
At the Democratic forum, Knirk said he has represented District 3 for six years and during that time served on the Health and Human Services Committee and elderly Affairs Committee. Knirk is a retired surgeon.
“It has been a pleasure, really, serving on the Health and Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committees for the very simple reason that we have a very strong history of working together in a bipartisan fashion for decades,” said Knirk on Tuesday.
“It’s become a little bit more difficult doing that in the last two years because of the Free Staters getting control of the majority of the House because their goal is to dismantle government,” he said.
“They’re working to dismantle public health and dismantle public education. That’s made our job difficult as it tried to take us back to, let’s say, the 19th century with regard to abortion rights, and all the way back to maybe the 18th century with regard to public health interventions, such as opposing vaccination,” Knirk concluded.
Ringelstein she raised four sons, and three were raised in Moultonborough. She said they went to Moultonborough public schools and became “very successful.”
“I taught infant and maternal health to prospective parents for about 10 years, I have seen the whole gamut from miscarriage carriages to fatal fetal anomalies,” Ringelstein.
“We cannot go backwards, we need to take care of women’s reproductive rights. Women have the right to reproductive health care without government intervention, plain and simple.”
