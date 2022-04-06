CONWAY — The New Hampshire Municipal Association wants to make the case that Conway's legal battle against a short-term-rental owner has statewide significance and that NHMA should be involved as a friend of the court.
The association seeks to weigh in on a Supreme Court case that pits the town of Conway against property owner Scott Kudrick; however, Kudrick is objecting.
The case, Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a town vote last April in which residents rejected warrant articles that would have allowed non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate short-term rentals.
Selectmen then decided to file for a declaratory judgment in Carroll County Superior Court, stating the town's zoning prohibited STRs, and essentially let a judge decide the fate of their article.
After Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick against the town, however, selectmen in February overwhelmingly voted to appeal the verdict to the state Supreme Court.
On March 10, the New Hampshire Municipal Association filed a motion to seek permission to file an "amicus curiae," which essentially means the NHMA is seeking to offer its expertise on the subject of short-term rentals as a friend of the court.
NHMA attorney Stephen C. Buckley said in his motion that NHMA is "a source of information, assistance, legal counsel, and legislative advocacy on local government issues" for municipalities.
"This case presents questions of statewide importance on how local government can enact zoning ordinances that require short term rentals in residential districts be owner occupied in order to guard against such land uses becoming a nuisance, and interfering with the quiet enjoyment of neighbors," said Buckley.
He noted that Conway agreed to NHMA being a friend of the court, but Kudrick did not.
On March 18, one of Kudrick's lawyers, Matthew R. Johnson of Devine, Millmet & Branch of Manchester, filed an objection. Johnson argued that the case hinged on Conway's zoning ordinance and didn't pertain to other towns.
"The NHMA’s appearance or amicus brief will not provide this court any additional information to help it decide this case. The court does not need a 'friend of the court' to interpret the town of Conway’s zoning ordinances. That is the court’s job," said Johnson.
"This is not a statewide issue; rather this is a narrow issue. This is about one town’s zoning ordinances and the zoning ordinances’ application to short-term rentals," he stated.
Buckley replied March 21 o Johnson's March 18 objection with a motion, to which Johnson objected as well.
"This court can and should decide this case based on the plain language of the town of Conway’s ordinances and applicable case law," said Johnson.
"Because this is an issue of law and not one of public policy, NHMA’s motion for permission to file reply to the objection to amicus participation should be denied as unnecessary and irrelevant to the court’s task," he said.
On March 30, N.H. Supreme Court Justice Anna Hantz Marconi said NHMA could indeed respond to Johnson's objection.
Buckley filed that response on April 1. He said that NHMA is a legal advisory service and municipalities are asking for help from them on how to regulate STRs.
"NHMA will be able uniquely offer guidance to the court on matters of law that might have escaped the court’s attention," he said.
As to why Conway's case applies statewide, Buckley said: "Municipalities regularly borrow ordinance language from each other, with the result that they frequently have definitions and restrictions that are similar or identical.
"Thus, this court’s interpretation of the Conway ordinance will affect other municipalities with similar language in their ordinances."
Buckley added that Conway's definition of dwelling unit is similar to Portsmouth's definition.
"Further, the trial court (Carroll County Superior) repeatedly referred to the issue of whether the use in question was 'residential, as opposed to commercial,' and determined that it was residential," said Buckley.
"The distinction between residential and commercial uses is a common feature of zoning ordinances; consequently, this dourt’s determination that the use at issue is residential or commercial may have a profound effect on many municipalities."
