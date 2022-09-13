Republican Mark Hounsell of Conway grins at the polls on Tuesday. He ended up tying with Mike DiGregorio. A recount by the Secretary of State's office will push results back weeks. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
LEFT: N.H. House District 1 candidates Steve Woodcock and David Paige (both D-Conway) and Tony Macaione of Rochester (campaigning for Republican sheriff's candidate Justin Worthley) stand at the Conway polls Tuesday. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
Mike DiGregorio and Karen Umberger, both Republican candidates from Conway for N.H. House District 1, stand outside the Conway polls on Tuesday. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
CONWAY — A tie between House District 1 candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell will force a recount that could take weeks to resolve.
According to unofficial results from the Conway polls Tuesday night, DiGregorio tied Hounsell with 445 votes apiece in the four-person Republican field for three seats in the district that covers Conway.
Advancing to the Nov. 8 general election were incumbent Karen Umberger (568 votes) and Frank McCarthy (448). Joe Mosca dropped out of the race, but still got 105 votes.
Town Moderator Chris Meier said someone will have to petition for a recount.
The eventual winners will face Democrats Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, both incumbents, and newcomer David Paige in November. In Tuesday’s Democratic balloting, Paige got 479 votes, Buco 509 and Woodcock 556 votes.
The Republican state Senate race pitted incumbent Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro against newcomer Nancy Cunning of Lincoln. In Conway, Bradley trounced Cunning 704-141.
Sheriff Domenic Richardi (R-Conway) faced a challenge by Justin Worthley (R-Wakefield) and in Conway, Richardi defeated Worthley 612-225.
Incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu’s main opponent in the primary was Karen Testerman of Franklin. He received 750 votes to her 73 votes.
In the 1st Congressional District, Conway voters chose Karoline Leavitt over her closest rivals, Matt Mowers and Gail Huff Brown to go up against Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas in November. Leavitt got 305 votes, Mowers 235 and Brown 161.
In the Republican U.S. Senate race, Conway residents went with state Sen. Chuck Morse of Salem, giving him 340 votes. Next was presumed front-runner Gen. Don Bolduc (255), Kevin Smith, 91; Vikram Manasharamani, 86; and Bruce Fenton, 10..
The winner will go up against incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.
In the six-person race for three delegate slots to the Republican state convention, Frank McCarthy was top vote-getter with 509 votes. Jim Umberger came in second, and Terry McCarthy came in third with 348. The other contenders were Wendy Richardson with 303 votes, Nancy Plante with 198 votes and Norm Tregenza with 242.
Publisher Mark Guerringue contributed to this report.
