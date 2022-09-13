CONWAY — A tie between House District 1 candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell will force a recount that could take weeks to resolve.

According to unofficial results from the Conway polls Tuesday night, DiGregorio tied Hounsell with 445 votes apiece in the four-person Republican field for three seats in the district that covers Conway.

