DENMARK, Maine — A local farm is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who they say tortured and killed their goat.
The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says the goat apparently died of heat exhaustion.
Ron the goat belonged to Worth the Wait Farm, which bills itself as a state-licensed goat dairy and as a licensed bakery.
Ron had been missing since July 8 at around 9:30 a.m.
Farmer Kerry Enos, told WGME that Ron disappeared from a friend’s house where he was helping with a "landscaping job" and that Ron’s mutilated body was returned to the farm.
Goats will eat nuisance plants like poison ivy.
"Our Ron has been found," said Worth the Wait Farm on Facebook on July 22.
"The person or people that took our Ron, tortured him, and he was found today deceased. To the person or people who hurt him, I hope that you get all that you deserve.
"We are grateful to everyone that shared the post of our missing Ron and for your prayers for his return. We are heartbroken that someone in our community could do this to a beloved pet. He was a goat to you, but to us, he was Ron, a big goof that would not hurt anyone/anything."
The Oxford County Sheriff Chief Deputy James Urquahart issued a statement on Friday.
It said on July 8, the deputies received a complaint from Wyonegonic Camps in Denmark, Maine, that one of the four goats grazing at the paddocks was missing. The Sheriff's Office said Ron was an American Oberhasli Buck and was apparently stolen. The case remains open.
"22 July 2020: Unknown person(s) brought the goat (Ron) back to Camp Wyonegonic sometime during the day," said Urquhart. For reasons unknown at this time, those involved put the goat under a 300 gallon water trough. The animal was found deceased at 3:45 p.m. It's believed the animal died as a result of heat exhaustion."
In a July 10 post, the farm said that Ron, like other goats, stay in herds and is unlikely to have wandered off on his own accord but also that he was a friendly goat who enjoyed being with people.
Ron was registered and tattooed for identification purposes.
As of Friday morning, the reward for information was $4,000.
There are multiple ways to contribute to the reward fund.
PayPal: worththewaitfarm@gmail.com is the farm's user name. Please send "friends & family."
Send a check made out to Worth the Wait Farm to 52 Bushrow Road, Denmark, ME 04022. Please put "reward" for memo.
Or stop by the farmstand leave a check in the cashbox, just please write "reward" on memo line.
"All money will be deposited into a separate savings account for this purpose only," said the farm. "The money will remain in this account for six months. If at the end of six months, the reward is not given, the money will be; 1. returned to you upon your request or it will be donated to the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham, Maine, or another organization that does livestock rescue."
This isn't the first time farm animals have died under mysterious circumstances in the area.
In August of 2013, discarded carcasses of a sheep and burned goat were found at the northeastern end of a dirt parking lot off North Chair Road near the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort.
Meanwhile, Wolfeboro Police Department is investigating "a disturbing animal cruelty case" which was reported on July 22 where responding officers discovered two kittens that had been dismembered and left in an area off the Bridge Falls Path.
The farm encourages anyone with information about Ron to call the Oxford County Sheriff's Office at (207) 743-9554.
If you have any information that would aid Wolfeboro Police in their investigation call them at (603) 569-1444.
