CONCORD — A majority of Democrats in the N.H. House of Representatives on Thursday wrote Gov. Chris Sununu, urging him to adopt an order requiring people to wear masks in public when they are unable to do social distancing.
Noting that wearing a mask in public is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control as critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19, the letter says, “We believe that an order temporarily requiring face coverings in public is necessary for the successful reopening of New Hampshire’s economy.”
Among the 178 House Democrats signing the letter were six of the 15 members of the Carroll County delegation: Tom Buco of Conway, Anita Burroughs of Bartlett, Ed Butler of Hart’s Location, Edith DesMarais of Wolfeboro, Jerry Knirk of Freedom and Steve Woodcock of Conway.
Knirk, a retired surgeon who serves on the Committee on Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs, said wearing a mask in public makes good medical sense.
“I call it altruistic mask-wearing. You don’t wear it for yourself, you wear it for others,” he said. “We know that people who are asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic are spreading it. And there’s good evidence that mask-wearing is beneficial when we can’t be socially distant or in an enclosed space.”
Burroughs said that although she was initially hesitant about doing so, she signed off on the letter because she believes mask wearing is “a critical piece of keeping the virus down.
“I think it really sends a message to people this is serious and not something to be taken lightly,” she said. “We really need to protect ourselves, and we really need to protect our families.”
Butler, a sixth term representative who serves on the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee and the Governor’s Committee on Reopening, said the measure is also necessary to safely reopening New Hampshire’s Economy.
“We need to open up our economy and so many businesses are struggling,” he said. “But if we don’t open sensibly and safely, we will have to close down again. It is critically important that we do this right.”
Knirk also said the practice is also important for getting people back to work.
If people need to go to a store, he said, they shouldn’t have to wonder if the employees are wearing masks. Nor should an employee have to worry about that.
“It shouldn’t just be up to the store or the business,” he said. “This behavior impacts other people’s lives and the economy. If we have an outbreak ... that will be very bad for the economy. For a successful return to business, this is how it has to work.”
Orders requiring masks in public places have been adopted in Maine and Massachusetts.
The letter emphasizes that the order would apply only when someone is unable to socially distance in public.
Butler said, "Everybody should be wearing masks when they are within 6 feet of a person who is not part of their family group or close social circle. If we're going to contain the spread of this virus one way we're going to do it is by wearing masks. It's frustrating, but it's necessary."
Gov. Sununu and Department of Health and Human Services officials have consistently recommended mask-wearing in public when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible or practical, such as in grocery stores and other indoor settings.
But the governor has not issued an order making the practice mandatory.
The letter states: “Given recent attempts to denigrate and politicize the concept of mask wearing as a violation of personal freedom, consistent guidelines will be imperative to the success of Stay At Home 2.0 and future reopening efforts. … There should be no pride in impeding the success of New Hampshire’s reopening by refusing to temporarily require facial coverings in public. Citizens and business owners alike need to feel that it is safe to engage in the economy for this to work.”
“I know a lot of people see this as a violation of their civil rights,” Burroughs said. “I understand the other side of the argument. That’s why I was initially hesitant. But this is a public health crisis.”
Knirk said: “Unfortunately, mask wearing has become something of a political issue, which it should not be. It should be based on science.”
On the whole, Knirk believes the governor and state health officials are doing a good job addressing the crisis, but there are a few issues, like mask-wearing and campground openings on which he disagrees with Sununu.
And while liberty is important, he said, it has to be balanced with how it affects the life and liberty of other people.
As with speed limits and other traffic laws, public health regulations may legally restrict individual liberties, he said, because they guard the safety of the public.
