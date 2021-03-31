OSSIPEE — The Carroll County legislative delegation voted unanimously to allow the county commissioners to seek a $5 million bond to protect documents at the registry of deeds that are falling apart.
The delegation met March 24 to hold a public hearing on the proposed deeds bond project as well as refinancing the bonds for the county nursing home, Mountain View Community.
After the hearings, the delegation moved into its regular meeting and made two 14-0 votes, the first to OK the nursing home refinancing and the second for the registry of deeds project.
The details of the registry of deeds bond and refinancing for the nursing home will be dealt with by the Carroll County commissioners.
On Wednesday, the commissioners and treasurer Joe Costello said that the county has provided a draft application for both projects to the New Hampshire Bond Bank and that they were also interested in submitting applications to private sector banks.
The deeds and plans that Register of Deeds Lisa Scott seeks to preserve go back to 1840 and show the titles and property boundaries in Carroll County.
"If you had to prove something about your land, the record at the registry is where you go to do the research," Scott told the Sun March 11 interview. "Our records, as you have heard for years, are in pretty poor shape."
For the past four years, the county has slowly been doing repairs/restoration through a capital improvement plan and has spent $600,000 so far. The original plan was to spend $600,000 annually over 10 years.
"We have never fully funded it," said Scott.
She said the county is preserving records at such a slow pace that the records themselves are crumbling.
She said past attempts to repair them were not professionally done and resulted in further deterioration.
Joe Cormier of Moultonborough asked if all the records going back hundreds of years have to be maintained.
Scott said the law says that "the originals shall be preserved." She said preserving them is important. She said that blemishes on scanned copies can look like punctuation and distort the intention of the document.
"The Originals are what people need to go to confirm little specks in dots on an image that comes from having it scanned improperly or a piece of stuff on the glass," she said. "The originals provide that foundation that all our land records and all our good constituents kind of rely on."
Conway Library Director David Smolen was among those to speak during the hearing. He encouraged the delegation to support the project and to also look at the possibility of creating a preservationist position rather than outsourcing preservation work to a vendor.
Other speakers including James Rines of White Mountain Survey & Engineering in Ossipee and attorney Ken Cargill of the North Conway law firm Cooper Cargill Chant also spoke in favor of moving forward with the the bond for the registry.
"I can't overemphasize the importance of the documentary record of land ownership in the county," said Cargill. "Our economic base, and Carroll County is the real estate. And that real estate is only as good as the records behind it. What's at the registry is a foundation of our local economy. If we don't have comprehensive high quality records, we're playing games with the whole economic structure."
On Monday, the county delegation passed the 2021 county budget of $34,376,080 which is down from the actual spending from last year of $34,553,861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.