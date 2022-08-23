CONWAY — With the Conway School Board unable, during a marathon meeting Monday night, to achieve a majority on who should fill the vacant seat on the board, the decision about whether to fill the eight-month term or to keep it vacant until next April now falls to the board of selectmen.
On Aug. 8, the open seat vacated by Jessica Whitelaw in July was awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini.
But as no one on the board seemed to know the actual deadline for candidates to submit their letters was Aug, 12, the vacancy was extended, with interviews taking place once again on Monday.
On Aug. 8, Lentini, Jerry Goodrich and Michaela Clement were interviewed for the position.
At that meeting, the board deadlocked 3-3, with Cassie Capone, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace voting for Goodrich, and Michelle Capozzoli, Barbara Lyons and Joe Mosca going with Lentini.
Wallace then moved for a revote using ranked-choice voting. Mosca offered a second, and it passed 5-1, with Davison in the minority.
In ranked-choice voting, Capone listed Goodrich first, Clement second and Lentini third; Capozzoli put Lentini first, followed by Clement and Goodrich; Davison chose Goodrich first, Clement second and Lentini third; Lyons ranked Lentini first, followed by Clement and Goodrich; Mosca voted for Lentini followed by Clement and Goodrich; and Wallace chose Goodrich, Lentini and Clement, in that order.
Wallace’s ranking of Lentini decided the vote for the former school board chair.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the board has some latitude in determining voting methods, but at the conclusion of the vote, the board should have voted to affirm the result, which would have required a 4-2 vote.
However, that became moot with the extended deadline.
Now, there were four candidates, as Steve Angers, who owns the North Country Angler fishing tackle shop in North Conway, also applied for the seat.
However, about three hours before Monday’s meeting, Richard announced that Lentini had withdrawn his name from consideration.
“I knew it was probably going to be another 3-3 vote and a deadlock,” Lentini said by phone Tuesday. “I didn’t want to put anyone through that again.”
He added: “I know there are going to be three open seats (Capozzoli and Mosca announced on Aug. 8 they do not intend to run again) next April, my focus will be on finding three good candidates to run.”
Angers and Goodrich both attended Monday’s meeting, while Clement was not there due to a prior commitment.
Angers, whose father was a former principal of Pine Tree School, believes that background would help him hit the ground running.
“I’m hoping that I can bring my knowledge base forward, and help this board over the next eight months,” he said, adding he did not intend to run next April.
With about 75 people in attendance, many in opposition to the board’s decision to relocate the sixth grade to the middle school next year, and Angers said he hoped he could be an asset.
“For parents, who are here tonight, when you come in or call me, I will always ask you, ‘How is it going to make it better for our students? How will it negatively impact any segment of our students? Will what you’re proposing provide more positive opportunities for the students? And will we the taxpayer get value for the investment that you’re asking us to make?’ So I don’t pretend to have all the answers. But I’m willing to learn,” he said.
Goodrich followed and said if appointed he would run for a three-year seat next year.
“If I get elected here, I’ll give it a shot, and if the public still wants me here, I’d have the ability to do it again,” he said.
“I believe that because I can be on my own schedule, I have the time to be able to put into researching everything that goes around these things and help the board make decisions and create a plan,” Goodrich said.
Mosca made a motion to appoint Angers, while Capone motioned the same for Goodrich. The vote was a deadlock at 3-3, with Capone, Davison and Wallace siding with Goodrich while Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca went for Angers.
Mosca then recommended the board go to ranked choice voting as it had two weeks prior.
“I, for one, object to this ranked choice method,” Davison said.
The board split 3-3 on whether to vote by ranked choice, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca in favor and Capone, Davison and Wallace against.
Mosca then nominated Clement for the seat, which Capozzoli seconded.
With Clement versus Goodrich, it was another 3-3 stalemate with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca supporting Clement, and Capone, Davison and Wallace sticking with Goodrich.
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy by majority vote, the selectmen may appoint a member.
“We’ve all sat here, we’ve all heard the community, we’ve all realized how much work needs to be done in the next eight months,” Lyons said. “I, for one, do not want the selectmen to appoint a board member if we’re going to continue to deadlock.”
At this point, Angers stood and addressed the room. “For the good of the community, and for the unity, so that this board can continue to move forward, I’m withdrawing and conceding to Jerry,” he said and extended and shook hands with Goodrich.
However, the board remained deadlocked.
“The selectmen may appoint, they don’t have to,” Mosca said. “There’s no guarantee that the selectmen will weigh in on this, but I’m sure they will because of who they are. Again, I’ll put it up to the board, do we want the selectmen appointing the next person to the board? Because it may not be these candidates, it may be somebody else.”
Richard said Tuesday that Capozzoli, as board chair, would reach out to the selectmen and inform them of the decision.
Under public comments, Nella Thompson of Eaton voiced her displeasure with a sector of the board.
“It could be Jerry against — I don’t know, Mickey Mouse or anybody — and you guys would choose Mickey Mouse,” she said. “Your anger, and it just feels like hate for no reason (of Goodrich), you’re looking at someone who is probably more qualified than the president of the United States and you will not elect him to the school board. It makes absolutely no sense.”
