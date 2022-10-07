EFFINGHAM — A second cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Province Lake in Effingham/Wakefield.
An earlier cyanobacteria bloom advisory was given by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on Sept. 5 after the blue-green algae appeared as green clouds and streaks along part of the shoreline.
The advisory was lifted on Sept. 21. Since then, sporadic bloom material has appeared and quickly dissipated before a sample could be reviewed.
Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a result, NHDES issues a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use a water body for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short-term exposure.
This past Saturday, the material resurfaced in some areas of Province Lake, appearing as thick bright green clouds along some shorelines. A sample collected on Wednesday and reviewed Thursday had cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum) densities around 836,000 cells/mL.
NHDES advises lake users to avoid contact with the water in areas experiencing elevated cyanobacteria cell conditions, also known as a bloom. NHDES also advises pet owners to keep their pets out of any waters that have a cyanobacteria bloom.
Cyanobacteria are natural components of water bodies worldwide, though blooms and surface scums may form when excess nutrients are available to the water. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells and released upon cell death.
Toxins can cause both acute and chronic health effects that range in severity. Acute health effects include irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea.
Chronic effects may include liver and central nervous system damage. Be cautious of lake water that has a surface scum, changes colors, or appears to have green streaks or blue-green flecks aggregating along the shore.
The latest cyanobacteria advisory at Province Lake went into effect on Thursday and will remain in effect until NHDES confirms that cell concentrations of the bloom have subsided.
