CONWAY — The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 on Dec. 21 to deny a request by abutters to the Conway Area Humane Society to revisit the board's approval of an outdoor kennel that they say is a nuisance due to noise from barking dogs.
Voting in the majority were chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Andrew Chalmers and Jon Hebert. Board member Luigi Bartolomeo and alternate Steve Steiner were in the minority.
To grant a rehearing, Colbath said the board would have to find there were procedural errors or that new information had come to light that wasn't available at the first hearing held Nov. 16.
Abutters Amy Snow, Mark and Kat Thompson, and Steve and Becky Larson had requested a rehearing.
Snow and the Thompsons attended the ZBA's Dec. 21 meeting at town hall. after which Snow said she and her fellow abutters plan to sue in Carroll County Superior Court to overturn the ZBA’s special exception for the kennel granted by a 5-0 vote.
The outdoor facility was approved in a building application by town staff in fall 2021, but the contractor, Gordon Cormack Construction, wrote on the application it was for a “dog run” and not a kennel.
The concrete-floored, timber-framed structure opened in mid-August but neighbors complained about the noise, leading Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs to issue a cease-and-desist order to the Humane Society on Aug. 31.
That led the Humane Society to go before the ZBA Nov. 16, seeking a special exception to use the kennels.
At that hearing, Snow said, “I don’t have an issue with them building kennels, but where they put these kennels is a major issue. My house, the woods, the road to the dog park — the kennels are right there. Every time a car goes down that (access) road, those dogs go off and they’re barking for 20 minutes or more."
Snow drafted a letter to the ZBA on Nov. 17 within the 30-day time period for appeal, outlining how she believed the ZBA had erred in granting the special exception.
Colbath, Chalmers and Bartolomeo eferred to that letter Dec. 21, praising Snow for her clarity, with Bartolomeo quipping that “maybe she ought to go to law school.”
Among Snow’s contentions were that “approving special exceptions based on isolating one particular ordinance without taking into account the whole of the intent of the zoning board does more harm than good to the general welfare, health, peace and safety of the town.”
Despite Snow's argument, the board felt there was no new information to change their earlier ruling nor any procedural errors.
Bartolomeo said he had learned new information about the Humane Society's efforts to mitigate the sound but Colbath told him that was not pertinent to the question of a rehearing.
Steiner did not explain his reasons for voting against the majority.
After the decision, Bartolomeo asked Humane Society board member Tad Furtado to give an update on mitigation steps the animal shelter is taking to lessen the noise from the outdoor kennel.
Bartolomeo said he had spoken with a contractor who said he was working with the Humane Society’s Tim Westwig on sound barrier efforts, and said, “I just think it’s important that abutters understand that something is in the works.”
Furtado told the Sun the Humane Society is looking into possibly building a berm to block the sight of cars driving by. At the Nov. 16 hearing, Snow had mentioned one of the triggers for the dogs to bark is when they see passing cars carrying dogs to the outdoor dog play area at the southeastern corner of the lot.
Another idea is to move the access road to the south side of the shelter so traffic would be diverted away from the outdoor kennel.
A day after the meeting Snow said, “Yeah, they’re saying mitigation — well, you have to remember when you look at the minutes from the ZBA in 2000 when they were applying to build their shelter, they said they were building a state-of-the-art facility with no kennels outdoors with barking dogs.’”
Snow and 33 other residents have also submitted a petitioned warrant article to town hall addressing kennels.
The petition says most of the town is in the Residential/Agricultural Zone and people who reside there "expect to live in peace."
"Outdoor kennels are detrimental to property values and prevent peaceful enjoyment of properties due to continued continued barking of numerous canines," states the petition.
"To this end: We the undersigned registered voters in the Town of Conway have petitioned this Warrant Article inserted into the Town of Conway Warrant."
The petition adds several new criteria for the zoning board to issue a special exception for kennel residential/agricultural district:
• The values of surrounding properties are not diminished.
• There will be no nuisance to abutters and or/neighbors, and nothing preventing peaceful enjoyment of their property and home.
• Additional conditions may be attached to this special exception by the Board of Adjustment consistent with the intent and purpose of this ordinance to protect the health, safety and general welfare of the town's residents.
Existing special exception criteria are as follows, according to the town code:
• Kennels. A special exception may be granted to permit kennels for transient (fewer than 30 days) housing of domestic animals or commercial breeding facilities for domestic animals, provided that:
(a) The minimum lot size is two acres.
(b) Animal housing areas, if indoors, shall be set back 40 feet from side and rear property lines and 60 feet from rights-of-way. Pastures/Outdoor exercise areas shall be set back 15 feet from any property line.
(c) A written plan for the disposal/removal of animal waste must be submitted along with the application requesting the special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment. This plan must be approved by the Board as a condition of the special exception approval, if granted.
(d) All animals shall be kept in an indoor area between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Residents have until Jan. 11 to file zoning-related petitioned warrant articles at Conway Town Hall.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
