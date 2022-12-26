zba

From left: Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment members Luigi Bartolomeo, ohn Colbath, Andrew Chalmers, alternate Steve Steiner and Jon Hebert are shown at their Dec. 21 meeting. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 on Dec. 21 to deny a request by abutters to the Conway Area Humane Society to revisit the board's approval of an outdoor kennel that they say is a nuisance due to noise from barking dogs.

Voting in the majority were chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Andrew Chalmers and Jon Hebert. Board member Luigi Bartolomeo and alternate Steve Steiner were in the minority.

