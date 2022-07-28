CONWAY — A Conway woman accused of stealing about $100,000 from her family’s construction business was indicted on multiple counts of forgery and theft by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury.
On July 15, the grand jury indicted Tanya Gilmore, 42, of Center Conway on six counts of forgery and six counts of theft against a Conway construction company called H.E. Gilmore & Sons.
The thefts are charged as Class A felonies carrying prison sentences of up to 15 years, and the forgery charges would carry up to seven years in prison. The theft indictments say at various times she took control of the company’s money through payroll checks in excess of $15,000. The forgery counts say she cashed fraudulent checks but don’t give a total.
The alleged crimes took place between 2018 and 2020 when Gilmore was working as the company’s bookkeeper.
The case against Gilmore is laid out in a probable cause statement by Detective Richard Theberge. He said Cynthia Gilmore, one of the owners of the company, told police that Tanya Gilmore, her adopted niece who worked as a bookkeeper since June of 2016, had been signing checks with Cynthia’s signature without consent.
“Cynthia further states that she estimated that Tanya Gilmore had written, on average 12-15 checks to herself per month since about June of 2016,” said Theberge. Cynthia estimated $150,000 in total loss since June of 2016.
Gilmore isn’t charged with taking all of the $150,000 because the indictments only go back to 2018.
In April, Cynthia Gilmore provided police with records going back to 2018.
Theberge alleges that in 2018, there were 109 checks that were identified as fraudulent, creating a monetary loss of over $45,000. In 2019, there were 75 fraudulent checks totaling over $35,000. In 2020 there were 32 fraudulent checks totaling over $21,000.
On Feb. 14, Tanya Gilmore met with Theberge at the police station where their interview was recorded.
“During this interview Tanya Gilmore eventually admitted that she issued duplicate payroll checks in her name,” said Theberge. “Tanya Gilmore further indicated she no longer had the money and had spent the money she obtained on numerous items to include: bills, cash app payments, court costs, online bingo, pull tabs, camping trailer payments and summer camp for her children.”
Theberge added, “Tanya Gilmore indicated she had intentions on paying the money back, however, based on the review of records associated with her accounts, her spending habits, and the fact that Tanya Gilmore had worked up to her last scheduled day at H.E. Gilmore & Sons, Inc. without ever indicating to Harold or Cynthia Gilmore that she committed these thefts, this statement did not appear to be at all accurate.”
