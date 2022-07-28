CONWAY — A Conway woman accused of stealing about $100,000 from her family’s construction business was indicted on multiple counts of forgery and theft by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury.

On July 15, the grand jury indicted Tanya Gilmore, 42, of Center Conway on six counts of forgery and six counts of theft against a Conway construction company called H.E. Gilmore & Sons.

