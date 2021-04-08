CONWAY — The Conway School Board and the Conway Municipal Budget Committee are urging voters to support Article 2 — a bond to replace 511 windows at Kennett High School — on the school warrant when they go to the polls on Tuesday.
Passage of the bond, which requires 60 percent support for passage, would allow the board to use $650,000 in federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief (ESSER) II funding to pay for the project. There’s also a good chance the board may not have to seek a bond, and that additional ESSER III funding — Conway would in line to receive an additional $3 million which should be announced this summer, with portion of those funds going to pay off the $1,186,345 tab for the project.
“It’s really pretty simple,” said Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini during Wednesday’s Zoom meeting, “if you don’t want your taxes to go up, vote for the bond (Article 2). You’ll pay more in taxes if you don’t.”
Other articles on the school warrant include No. 1, the election of school officials. There are no contested races on the ballot. Incumbents Courtney Burke and Randy Davison are running for second and fifth three-year teams, respectively, while Ryan Wallace is unopposed for the one-year seat on the board.
No. 3 — seeks $54,443 to the Kennett High School facilities maintenance fund with $35,840 offset by the sending towns through the tuition agreement. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 12-0.
No. 4 — seeks $17,086 to the Kennett Middle School facilities maintenance fund. Approximately $1,476 would be offset by sending towns through the current tuition agreement. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 12-0.
No. 5 — seeks $9,900 to the elementary school facilities maintenance fund. Approximately $1,4125 would be offset by sending towns through the current tuition agreement. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 12-0.
No. 6 is a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. In year 2021-22, the estimated increase is $66,648; for 2022-23, it is $66,785; and for 2023-24, it is $42,248. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 12-0.
No. 7 is the proposed operating budget for 2021-22 of $38,653,496.
If voters on April 13 reject the proposed budget, the school district would be forced to work with default budget for the next school year, which is $238,000 less than what school district officials recommend.
“Everyone did a phenomenal job,” school board member Joe Mosca said. “We’re only about $300,000 above the budget from two years ago. That’s amazing."
Jim LeFebvre, chair of the budget committee is hoping voters go for the default budget.
LeFebvre acknowledged that the difference between the proposed and default budgets is only .61 percent of 1 percent, "which is practically no reduction at all. My argument would be that something less is better than what is being proposed.”
The adopted budget for 2019-20 was $38,566,756. The 2020-21 adopted budget was $37,873,652.
He added: “In a $38 million budget, if you can’t afford a cut of $238,000, it’s either an extremely efficient budget or it’s something else.”
No. 8 — seeks $74,000 for funding of Project SUCCEED programs at the three elementary schools. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 12-0.
No. 9 — seeks $250,000 to be placed in an equipment/school bus capital reserve fund. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 11-1 (Peter Donohoe in the minority).
No. 10 — seeks $110,000 to resurface the track and tennis courts at Kennett High School. Recommended by the school board, 7-0, and by the budget committee, 9-3 (Erik Corbett, Bob Drinkhall and Lefebvre in the minority).
