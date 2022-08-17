Conway Village Fire District commissioners are seen holding a meeting in April about dissolving the district. They want input from the public and have scheduled another public meeting for Thursday at the fire station. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District commissioners will host a meeting today about dissolving the district. The meeting will take place at the Conway Village fire station starting at 5 p.m.
Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to its residents and manages Pequawket Park.
Conway currently has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone.
The fire district commissioners are Steve Bamsey (chair), Mike DiGregorio and Tom Buco. On Tuesday, they met with Conway selectmen. They had held a similar meeting April 21. If residents are interested in dissolving the district, commissioners will put an article about dissolution on their March warrant, It would take a two-thirds vote to pass.
The commissioners said they looked at dissolving as a response to escalating costs, difficulty with staffing and even the housing crisis, which could be more easily alleviated if the town took over the water and sewer infrastructure.
“We really want feedback from the residents of the village,” Bamsey told the Sun on Tuesday.
“I think one of the biggest reasons we’re doing this isn’t just to get the information out. It’s also to really start getting a sense of direction, because in the end, they are the ones that will decide — this is not a commissioners’ decision. It’s really going to be up to the residents of CVFD,” Bamsey said.
If residents vote to dissolve, the assets would transfer to the town of Conway, or water/sewer/ambulance could be privatized. The district also could vote to give just fire/ambulance to the town and retain water/sewer responsibilities or vice versa.
Doing nothing and keeping the district the same is also on the table.
In April, Bamsey noted that “Conway Village, a community of about 2,000, on any given day in the summer, is host to 30,000. And yet it’s a very small pool of people that are paying for all of those services.”
Among the principal problems is the low number of taxpayers living in Conway Village, with an extremely high call volume for emergency services because Conway is a tourist town. In 2021, Conway Village Fire Department responded to 1,414 emergency calls, of which 999 were medical calls.
Because Conway Village doesn’t have a large tax base, it can’t afford to pay its firefighters and emergency responders as well as larger or wealthier communities do.
Meanwhile, commissioners would like to maintain its paramedic-level emergency service, a higher level than the ambulance service in other parts of town, which use EMTs.
In response to questions from selectmen’s chair David Weathers in July, Bamsey said if Conway Village Fire Department were to be absorbed by the town, it wouldn’t affect other district fire departments.
However, the other departments could also dissolve and simply become part of the town’s fire department.
