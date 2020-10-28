CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday declined Granite State College’s pro forma offer to sell the town its condominium at the Tech Village which currently has Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School as a tenant.
The University System of New Hampshire policy requires all real property be offered to the local municipality prior to a sale. The roughly 12,000-square-foot condominium has an estimated value of about $1.2 million.
The selectmen’s decision is a step toward letting the charter school purchase the unit.
Northeast Woodland, which opened this school year, has an enrollment of about 146 students from pre-kindergarten to seventh grade.
Its lease began in early July and the school opened in September.
Granite State’s Director of Facilities, Safety and Sustainability Peter Conklin on Monday explained the reasoning behind the sale.
He told the Sun that even before COVID-19, Granite State’s courses were about 85 percent online.
“Now, we are 100 percent online during the pandemic, and we had about 12,000 square feet that was not being used very effectively, given that,” said Conklin.
Northeast Woodland’s Head of School Sarah Arnold told the Sun on Monday that the school has a two-year lease with the college with an option to buy. “Our goal is to stay in this location,” she said.
On Oct. 15, Granite State College sent Town Manager Tom Holmes an email expressing the intent to sell the condo at 53 Technology Lane to the newly opened school, which is currently renting the unit.
At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, Holmes said the offer was a formality. He said the town would have have to reject it before the college could sell it.
Selectman John Colbath made the motion that they decline the offer which was seconded by Selectman Steve Porter.
The motion passed 5-0.
Granite State College Vice President of Enrollment Management Tara E. Payne sent the Sun an email that explains why the college is letting go of the Conway space.
In the email, she quoted a “recent communication” from Vice President for Finance & Administration Lisa Shawney to students dated Sept. 15.
“Separate from the decision to move campus-based courses online to address public health concerns, we have made the decision not to renew our lease in Portsmouth or to continue occupying space in Conway,” said Shawney.
“The demand for fully face-to-face courses has been shrinking over time and, at this point, the vast majority of our adult students value Granite State College for the flexibility and comfort of learning online with our expert faculty members.
“Also, our dedicated staff members from Career Services, Library Services, Student Affairs, and Advising are fully available online, by phone, or email.”
Payne said the college had owned the Conway condo for 14 years.
“The appraisal is being conducted, and we will have a first offer price by the second week of November,” said Payne.
Granite State College still occupies space at its administrative headquarters and campus in Concord, located at 25 Hall St., and at a campus space in Manchester at the Brady-Sullivan Tower on 1750 Elm St.
Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy said if the town declines the offer, the council has a right to match the terms of any purchase and sales agreement the college receives.
“We have first right of refusal to match the terms of that agreement,” said Cuddy.
Reached Wednesday, Cuddy said that the council board hasn’t made any decisions and they would give it “serious consideration” when the time comes.
