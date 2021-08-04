CONWAY — Selectmen agreed Tuesday to have two pickleball courts constructed near the former Conway Community Building site in Center Conway.
The town hopes to use American Rescue Plan funds to offset the cost of building the courts but acknowledged that the project may not qualify.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Conway is expecting to receive a little over $1 million between this year and next. The town has until 2024 to spend it.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said some towns have gotten checks already, but Conway has yet to receive its first payment. The selectmen will have to hold a public hearing before accepting the money, Holmes said.
In 2019, the Conway Recreation Department moved from the Center Conway Community Building into space in Kennett Middle School, and the Center Conway was later demolished.
Last year, selectmen decided to keep the property and maintain it for a park and ball fields. A committee has been looking at using space there for courts.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong. It is played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes and play as doubles or singles.
Last year, local philanthropists Sut and Margaret Marshall agreed to foot the $106,000 tab for demolishing the building (which was found to contain asbestos). They also are providing $50,000 toward creating a park for common use.
The Marshalls’ wish is for the property to remain free of other structures aside from a maintenance shed, playground equipment, dugouts and scoreboard associated with Dick O’Brien Field.
Selectman and pickleball enthusiast John Colbath, who is on the committee, said they are at the point where the town should start investigating using some of the money for pickleball. He said he read that Cincinnati, Ohio, is using some of its Rescue Plan funds for pickleball.
The estimated cost to build two outdoor pickleball courts is approximately $25,000.
Rescue funds meant to replace lost revenue can be spent on anything, but Conway didn't lose any revenue during the pandemic.
"So it's a gamble," said Holmes. "We get a million dollars-plus. Twenty-five thousand roughly for pickleball may be worth the gamble. And that would be up to the board of selectmen to decide.
He added: "If for some reason Conway and Cincinnati get burned on it, Conway should be able to find 25 grand to cover it."
Holmes said there appears to be plenty of federal money coming down the pipeline for infrastructure projects. Both Conway Village and North Conway precincts have suggested water/sewer projects.
Colbath said an Ohio congressman feels the Rescue Plan guidelines are very ambiguous and could be spent on anything. Colbath added it could be related to COVID-19 because parks and pickleball courts get people outside and promote healthy exercise.
Holmes agreed.
"I say roll the dice," he said.
Eastman said they may have a few leads for construction material donations that could reduce the cost of building the courts.
Eastman said by phone Wednesday that the courts would be in the back left corner of the dirt parking lot where the grass meets the dirt. He said they would be the town's first dedicated pickleball courts.
He added that pickleball enthusiasts can also play indoors at the North Conway Community Center and also at Davis Park in Conway Village.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Sut Marshall said he had no problem with the pickleball plan.
"If it gets people out doing something they love, we're all for it," said Sut Marshall.
Colbath asked Holmes about using the Rescue Plan money for bathrooms. Holmes replied the guidance suggests those funds could be used for bathrooms if the town had a revenue loss but the town didn't.
"We're over-touristed, and we made money last year," said Holmes.
Holmes said he's pursuing other state and federal funding streams for North Conway bathrooms.
Later on, selectmen also discussed the need for a generator at the rec department so it could be used as an emergency shelter.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith said he needed a decision on whether selectmen want to move forward so he can get it into the schedule for this year.
Asked if pickleball courts could also be used for tennis, Colbath replied that these would only be for pickleball. While you can modify tennis courts to be used for pickleball you can't do the reverse.
Previously, the North Conway Tennis Association had proposed building an indoor tennis facility on the site.
Mark Guerringue, president of the association, said he was sorry tennis didn’t work out but said his association supported the pickleball courts. “Any expansion of recreational opportunities in town is great to see,” he said.
The NCTA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, sponsors a tennis instruction program called Advantage Kids and rented the indoor courts at Cranmore Fitness the last two years before the building was demolished this spring.
Guerringue said the group is still looking for a site and said the town should call the organization if it finds itself with more Rescue money to spend.
“We’d be happy to financially partner with the town on an indoor tennis / pickleball facility that would give people a place to play in the winter,” he noted.
After discussion of the pickleball plan wound down at Tuesday's selectmen's meeting, Colbath made a motion to move ahead with building two pickleball courts at the old rec site. It passed 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.