At Tuesday's Conway selectmen's meeting, Town Manager John Eastman explains that the North Conway Fire Department would like to have some parking spaces in front of the station removed starting with the pickup truck. Selectmen will do a site visit on Oct. 11. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Selectmen at their next meeting Oct. 11 will be visiting Norcross Circle in North Conway to see whether six parking spaces behind the Schouler Park backstop really need to be eliminated to make it easier for firetrucks to leave the new fire station.
At their Tuesday meeting, Town Manager John Eastman said several parking spaces are within 20 feet of a crosswalk — contrary to state law — or within 75 feet of the North Conway Fire Station, which makes it hard for fire engines to reach the north end of Norcross Circle by the Conway Scenic Railroad.
Fire Chief Chad McCarthy said more than six spaces actually are within 75 feet of the station, but he is willing to compromise.
"I'm not going to ask the remove 10 spots, because I know it probably won't happen, but I'm just asking for as much as I can get," said McCarthy, who said the issue is created by the turning radius of the engines.
Selectman Steve Porter agreed with McCarthy and said those spots should be eliminated, but Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said Conway Scenic Railroad should be officially notified about this conversation so its leadership can provide comment.
Asked how many accidents there have been due to the parking spaces, McCarthy said none.
Alec Tarberry, vice president of the Berry Companies, which owns three properties at Norcross Circle, said his company wants the spaces removed only if absolutely necessary.
"We will gladly accept any delay in having the fire trucks come to our properties in order to retain those six spaces," said Tarberry. "I think too, that these are the probably the safest properties in North Conway because they're walking distance to the fire station and they are sprinkled."
Tarberry asked if the fire department could provide a demonstration to selectmen to show why the fire department wants the spaces removed.
"I have no issue we're doing that; I'm just going based off of the the RSA," said McCarthy.
Selectmen agreed and decided to hold the demonstration on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau suggested one parallel space could be head-in and therefore save one of the spots from elimination.
While some of those spaces may be spared, selectmen did take action on a couple of other parking spaces in town.
Two parallel spots, one in front of the First Church, Congregational United Church of Christ, and another on Mechanic Street at the intersection of Route 16, will become a spot for one or two motorcycles.
Earlier in the meeting, North Conway Community Center Executive Director Phil Ouellette had suggested some spots could be for motorcycle parking.
Selectmen decided to take no action on spaces by the entrance to the North Conway Water Precinct building on Seavey Street or on spaces near the Bavarian Chocolate Haus and Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce building.
In related parking news, Eastman said the paid parking program at several recreation sites in town has netted $35,955, and parking ticket revenues are still being collected. The paid parking program ran from Fathers Day weekend to Labor Day.
