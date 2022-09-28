Conway Selectmen 92722

At Tuesday's Conway selectmen's meeting, Town Manager John Eastman explains that the North Conway Fire Department would like to have some parking spaces in front of the station removed starting with the pickup truck. Selectmen will do a site visit on Oct. 11. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen at their next meeting Oct. 11 will be visiting Norcross Circle in North Conway to see whether six parking spaces behind the Schouler Park backstop really need to be eliminated to make it easier for firetrucks to leave the new fire station. 

At their Tuesday meeting, Town Manager John Eastman said several parking spaces are within 20 feet of a crosswalk — contrary to state law — or within 75 feet of the North Conway Fire Station, which makes it hard for fire engines to reach the north end of Norcross Circle by the Conway Scenic Railroad.

