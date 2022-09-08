CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday gave Conway's seven state representative candidates three minutes to make their case for election.
There are three open seats in District 1, which will serve only Conway. The names if three Democrats and four Republicans appear on primary ballots. The election is next Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The four Republicans squaring off for three slots are Mike DiGregorio of Conway Village, Mark Hounsell of Conway Village, Frank McCarthy of North Conway and incumbent Karen Umberger of Kearsarge. Alex Talcott was also running and was on a list to be removed for not living in the district. Joe Mosca of Conway has dropped out.
The Democrats, running unopposed on their ballot, are incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, as well as newcomer David Paige.
Prior to redistricting, Conway was in House District 2, along with Chatham, Eaton and Hale's Location.
TheDistrict 2 seats are currently held by Umberger, Buco and Woodcock.
At Tuesday's selectmen's meeting, each candidate was given three minutes to speak. Selectmen's chair David Weathers said questions of the candidates were not allowed. Video of the meeting will be on Valley Vision and is posted to the Town of Conway's Facebook page.
Hounsell spoke about his deep ties to Conway, including living in the same house his grandfather bought 120 years ago. His prior experience includes serving in the state Senate, on Conway's board of selectmen, Conway School Board, planning board, board of library trustees and a Carroll County commissioner.
Hounsell spoke out against short-term rentals, saying they are "unrestrained commercial activities in residential zones and illegal.
'The presence of these short term rental commercial operations are disruptive to the peaceful enjoyment of the homes of local families," he said.
Paige also mentioned short-term rentals. He said he's running to give voice to young families as he has two children ages 5 and 7. He said New Hampshire lacks affordable child care and housing.
"I agree in part with Mark, that short-term rentals are an issue here in the valley," said Paige. "I think it's a lifeline for many families. But we absolutely need to defend local control."
Umberger said she has "a passion" for constituent service and is seasy to reach. Umberger, who chairs of the House Finance Committee and the joint fiscal committee, said the state is running a surplus, and that has benefited Conway.
"We've put money into water and sewer projects, reverently called Buco bucks because a lot of times over the years, he has sponsored and I have co-sponsored budgeting the water and sewer projects for this area," said Umberger of her longtime Democratic colleague.
Woodcock introduced himself as a two-term House member who served on the House education committee. He asked Conway voters to consider:
• If you're a taxpayer, do you want your hard-earned money to be used to pay for students to attend private religious schools or do you want to support SAU 9 and use public school education?
McCarthy, who has six years of experience in the House, said he earned a "reputation as a doer because he gets things done." A highlight of his legislative career is passing a economic recovery bill. If elected he would like to return to the Municipal and County Government Committee.
"In my opinion, the greatest looming threat to our residents will be the annual cost of electricity and heating their homes this coming winter. I've already paid close to $1,000 for less than 200 gallons of heating oil delivered in August," said McCarthy.. "If we don't do something about it soon, and get help from the state, we're going to have big troubles in Conway."
DiGregorio, a Conway Village Fire District commissioner, said if elected to Concord he would like to help solve the mental health crisis the state finds itself in. DiGregorio said he's a good listener.
"I like to think that I have a pretty open mind," said DiGregorio. "And I like to listen to the people from the town of Conway."
Buco touted his prior experience in Concord. He's run for representative nine times and was elected eight. He has served on the public works and highways committee as well as the House Finance Committee.
"I've earned a reputation for integrity and perseverance, mostly from my work to secure millions of dollars in state aid grants for water and sewer projects here in town in both Conway village and North Conway," said Buco.
"The one thing I do intend to oppose is the education freedom accounts. Since these are costs to the education Trust Fund, which lower our adequacy grants in the school districts and therefore, raise local property taxes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.