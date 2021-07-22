CONWAY — The superintendent of the North Conway Water Precinct presented selectmen Tuesday with a proposal to expand water and sewer lines along Eastman and East Conway Roads.
Jason Gagnon said adding water and sewer along those roads could spur industrial development in according to the town's master plan and increase the stock of affordable housing. The entire project might cost $25 million and the initial engineering, $600,000.
"One of the biggest barriers is just physically how much it costs to get water and sewer out there," said Gagnon. "With all the federal talk about infrastructure funding and stimulus funding and all those sorts of things, we may find ourselves in a position where we have an opportunity for once-in-a-generation funding from the federal level to help make projects like this happen."
He said the project could start at the intersection of Eastman Road and Shaw's Way, head down Eastman Road, then veer east on East Conway Road.
The water precinct treatment plant has "lots of extra capacity" to serve the community outside of the precinct's bounds, Gagnon said.
He said American Rescue Plan funds are becoming available and this project would benefit the whole town, not just the precinct.
"If a project like this were to support the town's goals, which is that economic development, increased tax base, that kind of stuff, that certainly does help out precinct taxpayers as well — we're all we're all part of the same town," said Gagnon.
According to Town Manager Tom Holmes, the town is getting just over $1 million over the next two years in American Rescue Plan funds.
Gagnon said the precinct is eligible for Rural Development grants that could also help pay for the project. He said the town and the precinct could possibly do cost sharing but hadn't spoken to precinct commissioners about it yet.
It would provide better water access to Redstone Fire Department, too, said Gagnon. Aside from the area near Walmart, the rest of the project is outside of North Conway precinct. He stressed that the precinct isn't trying to expand its territory. The precinct would just be providing water and sewer through a franchise arrangement.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey asked if the side streets would be served, and Gagnon replied they could be if there's interest, adding they can't force anyone to hook up who is outside the precinct's bounds.
"If nobody hooked up, it's hard to pay for, because now you've got all this infrastructure that's built, and it's not paying for itself, because there's no water flowing out and no sewer coming in that you're billing for," he said.
Gagnon said Redstone would presently be the smallest piece of that pie but noted that more homes and businesses would probably be built if the water and sewer lines were added.
"We don't know what the revenue is going to be because we don't know who the users are gong to be because they aren't there yet," said Gagnon, adding forecasting would be done as part of the engineering report.
The project could help spur the development of affordable housing because affordability is tied into density. Houses on water and sewer can be placed closer together since they wouldn't need their own wells and septic systems.
Selectman Steve Porter said the idea was good.
"Several pockets of property have been presented to the planning board over the past several years, potential cluster homes," he said.
"The thing lacking is sewer and water," said Porter, adding that those things had been discussed for East Conway Road since the 1980s and affordable housing in Redstone has been discussed for years, too.
Gagnon said answers would be developed through a preliminary engineering report. After that, the town and the precinct would know whether doing the project would be feasible.
Selectmen's chair David Weathers said selectmen wouldn't make a decision at the meeting, and Gagnon replied he was just trying to "spark a conversation."
