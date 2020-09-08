CONWAY — Selectmen had three votes for appointing a new library trustee fail in a stalemate. They now will have to make a decision next week when the full board meets.
The 4 1/2-minute selectmen's meeting took place Tuesday outside the polls at the Town Highway Department Garage in Center Conway where the state primary polls were located,
Selectmen are tasked with trying to replace Tim Westwig, who works as the Executive Director of the Conway Area Humane Society. He closed the White Mountain Hostel last month due to COVID 19. He resigned from the library trustee board because he is moving out of town.
Westwig said Tuesday that he and his girlfriend, whom he declined to name, have moved to Ossipee because they like the location and found it nearly impossible to rent in Conway.
He handed in his resignation in a letter dated Aug. 17 and it was effective the next day.
"I hated to give (the library trusteeship) up, but that was the requirement," said Westwig, whose term would have expired in 2022.
There were three applicants for Westwig's seat: Kathy Bennett, a marketing professional; Dorcas "Penny" Deans, a lawyer who specializes in estate planning and real estate; and Allen Shapiro, a retired educator.
None of the three candidates attended the outdoor selectmen's meeting Tuesday.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau made a motion to appoint Deans, and it was seconded by Selectmen's Chairman David Weathers.
But Selectman Mary Carey Seavey had other ideas.
"I want to vote for Kathy Bennett," said Seavey, who went on to make that motion, which was seconded by Selectman John Colbath.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said they should vote on the Deans nomination first and then if that motion tied, it would fail.
The motion for Bennett was rescinded by Seavey. Then the motion for Deans failed in a two-two split, Weathers and Thibodeau voting in favor, and Colbath and Seavey against.
Selectmen Steve Porter was unable to attend the meeting.
Seavey again made her motion for Kathy Bennett, but it also failed with she and Colbath in favor and Weathers and Thibodeau against.
Then Colbath made a motion for Shapiro. Holmes explained that Shapiro recently moved to Conway and has experience serving on a board of library trustees in Amesbury, Mass.
This time, the vote was Thibodeau and Colbath voting yes and Seavey and Weathers voting no.
"We're back to two to two," said Weathers.
Each candidate provided brief letters that gave their backgrounds.
Bennett owns her own marketing firm, Kathy Bennett Marketing LLC. She has been a digital marketing consultant since 1992. From 2013 to June of 2019, she worked as vice president of community relations and development at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Deans is a 50-year resident of Conway and has served a total of 18 years on the board of library trustees in the past.
Shapiro, according to his bio, is a retired teacher who taught 34 years at Swampscott High School, four years at Exeter High School and the past 12 years teaching American History at State College of Florida.
Selectmen voted unanimously voted to table the discussion on the trustees until next week.
The selectmen also were looking for a second zoning board alternate. The ZBA has one, Phyllis Sherman. The town is looking to have three at least so that a quorum can meet.
Jonathan Hebert was appointed at the Sept. 1 meeting to a new slot.
Jac Cuddy, who is executive director of Mt. Washington Economic Council, was the sole applicant for the position, and Thibodeau made a motion to have him appointed, seconded by Seavey. The motion passed 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.