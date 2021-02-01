CONWAY — People may be wondering where that huge pile of trees next to the Mountain Division tracks on North-South Road has come from.
Over the past few weeks, Conway Scenic Railroad train and track crews have been engaged in an ongoing effort to clear hazard and dead trees from its lines.
According to the railroad, this is necessary to maintain the lines that the railroad operates, improve safety and make for a better passenger experience. "Hazard trees" are those that may potentially be in the way of passing trains or may be at risk of falling on the tracks.
The cutting has taken place on lines that are open, which includes the Redstone line between Mountain Junction in Intervale and the Kearsarge Siding in North Conway; the line from the North Conway train station to Mountain Junction; and west from Mountain Junction to Attitash in Bartlett.
These are former Maine Central and Boston & Maine lines that have served the Mount Washington Valley since the 1870s.
A work train consisting of the railroad’s GP9 diesel-electric locomotive 1751, flat cars with a green excavator and a historic caboose has been plying the line removing trees.
The excavator is employed to collect the felled trees that are being gathered for temporary storage at the siding next to the North-South Road in North Conway, near Depot Street.
The railroad’s president and general manager, Dave Swirk, said: “This is the ultimate in recycling. Once we have gathered enough trees, a chip company is going to process them for fuel. In this way, we keep the right-of-way clean and not just leave the dead trees, while putting the trees to good use.”
Conway Scenic’s tree removal will continue into the spring.
Presently, the railroad is offering excursions only on weekends, but it will resume seven-day operation from Feb. 12-2, when the Snow Trains will make three round trips between North Conway and the Attitash Whistle Stop near Bartlett.
For more information about Conway Scenic Railroad, go to conwayscenic.com.
