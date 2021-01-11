CONWAY — A driver was killed when his vehicle hit a tree on Stark Road on a clear, cold Sunday night, according to police. At approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, Conway police officers responded to a 911 call of a single-vehicle crash just south of Beechwood Drive, said Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott.
Police identified the driver as Jeffrey Lund, 52, of Center Conway.
Beechwood is about a quarter-mile south of Route 113 (East Main Street) in Center Conway.
Police found that a white 2012 Infinity G37X sedan had struck a tree on the west side of the roadway. The male driver, who was the single occupant of the vehicle, was unresponsive, said Kelley-Scott.
“He was immediately cared for by members of Conway Rescue and Ambulance and was transported to Memorial Hospital, but his injuries proved to be fatal,” she said.
A portion of Stark Road was closed to through traffic in order to allow the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team to investigate the scene. The road was reopened at about 9:40 p.m.
"The cause of the accident is still under investigation,” said Kelley-Scott, who added that she didn’t know whether the victim was wearing a seatbelt.
Anyone with information about the accident should call Conway Police at (603) 356-5715.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.