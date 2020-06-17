CONWAY — The Conway Public Library building will be reopening later this month with several safety changes in place, said Library Director David Smolen. The library shut its doors months ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but with Gov. Chris Sununu recently lifting his stay-at-home order, Conway library trustees Monday unanimously voted to reopen the building to the public as of June 29.
There will be new social distancing procedures in place to keep everyone safe, Smolen said. That includes removing and rearranging furniture; setting up self-checkout stations; and allowing patrons to take Chromebooks outside to use the internet. No more than 15 patrons can be in the building at one time.
Masks, required to enter the building, will be made available for those who do not have one.
Smolen said the library has offered curbside pickup during the closure, and that will continue for those who desire it.
The library is also offering the use of three Apple Chromebook computers that can be checked out like a book. Once the library reopens, patrons can take the Chromebooks outside if they are uncomfortable using the library’s station of 10 computers inside.
In the restrooms, toilet lid covers have been installed, with users advised to literally “keep a lid on it’ when they flush.
Toys are gone from the Children’s Room to avoid chances of spreading the coronavirus.
Library staff have set up self-checkout stations to minimize contact and make it easier for members of the public to exit the building as quickly as possible.
Programming continues, but only online, Smolen said.
“Our children’s summer reading program, for example, normally has programs in the building, but for this summer, we are keeping them online,” he said.
“We want to avoid groups in the building for now. And we are also offering adult programs onlin — we have an awesome program Thursday night (tonight) at 7 p.m., for example, by veteran Reuters journalist Randall Nickerson on Fake News and COVID,” said Smolen.
As time goes on, some programs may be held outside in the library park, said Smolen, who did not rule out holding art and historical exhibits inside.
He and library staff have been holding discussions with Conway Rec Director John Eastman and his staff about summer campers coming over to use the library.
“But again,” said Smolen, “that likely will be held outside as well. As things improve, we can revisit that. But not yet.”
Discussing the changes, Smolen said: “It’s all about mitigating risk. I think as long as we do these things and everybody abides by the rules of the road, the new rules of this pandemic world, I think we can keep everyone safe and not get sick.”
Smolen said that in devising the library’s Safe Building Plan, the library sought out public input and received more than 150 comments.
The plan can be viewed at conwaypubliclibrary.org/safe-building-plan-conway-public-library. The plan contains five sections: staffing management, patron management, cleanliness, building layout and technology.
New library hours are: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon by appointment only for seniors, as well as for immuno-compromised individuals and families; Mondays-Thursdays, noon-6 p.m. for the general public; Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (no appointments needed); and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (no appointments needed). Hours will eventually expand, Smolen said.
For more information, call (603) 447-5552 or go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.