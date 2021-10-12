CONWAY — Conway police announced Monday that the department's K-9 officer Summit has received a bulletproof vest charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., police announced Monday
K9 Summit’s vest was sponsored by Dale Meeker of Bantam, Conn., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dennis Meeker."
The Conway Police Department wanted to thank Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. for its support in keeping Conway Police Department K-9 Summit protected in the line of duty.
Summit, a female Belgian Malinois, is the department's first K-9 since 2004.
Since December, she's been partnered with Officer Morganne Sterl, who came up with the idea of bringing a dog back onto the force.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
It says that "this potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified."
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,327 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. E
ach vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
